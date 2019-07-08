Story Highlights The Dallastown American Legion team finished 9-4-1 in the regular season.

Dallastown begins York-Adams American Legion playoff action Tuesday vs. Dover.

Cole Bankert leads the team with 14 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .423 average.

Buy Photo Alex Weakland, seen here pitching for Dallastown High School, has been a mainstay on the Dallastown American Legion team this summer. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Change is never an easy thing to deal with in life.

Sometimes, it can be even more difficult in sports.

Change, however, has not been much of an issue this season for the Dallastown team in the York-Adams American Legion League. The historically strong Post 605 program hasn't missed a beat while adapting to a new head coach.

Ed Bills, an assistant the past few years with Post 605, stepped up when Phil Jeanmenne stepped down following last season. Bills’ knowledge of the existing players, in addition to his relationship with a few new guys, has helped Dallastown earn the No. 3 seed in this season’s league playoffs after a 9-4-1 regular-season campaign.

“I’ve been coaching some of the players there for quite a while,” Bills said. “Just living up and being up in that area (Dallastown).”

Strong pitching: One of the players that Bills knows a good deal about is standout pitcher Alex Weakland. The right-hander was one of the top performers on the Dallastown High School pitching staff over the past few years.

To no one’s surprise, Weakland has been a rock for the Post 605 pitching staff. Weakland finished the regular season with a 1.31 ERA while fanning 19 in a handful of outings.

“Alex is a big strength for us,” Bills said.

Bills also pointed to Peyton Fox, a Dickinson recruit, as a vital part of his team’s staff.

The success for Bills’ team is hardly just one-dimensional, however. It’s also not entirely the product of the highly successful Dallastown High School program, either. Bills is also an assistant coach for the Christian School of York baseball team. That team featured a players who is now another one of Post 605's top pitchers in Ivan Vuckovic, who was born in Serbia.

Strong hitting: The Dallastown hitters put up a strong showing during the regular season, as well. Cole Bankert, Lee Kling and Isiah Schaeffer are all hitting over .350 this season.

Bankert led the team with 14 runs scored and 14 stolen bases to go with a .423 average. Kling led the team in batting with a .429 mark to go with eight RBIs. Schaeffer, another CSY product, led the team with 10 RBIs while hitting .351.

Motivation: There's also one added motivating factor that Bills inherited. His team features a lot of hungry players who were disappointed with the ending of the Dallastown High School season.

The Wildcats, who won the York-Adams Division I and league titles, were knocked out of the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs in the first round. That ended a season that many were expecting would take them on a long trek into the PIAA playoffs.

“Yeah, I think there are a lot of guys that are looking (at Legion) as a way to make up for that,” Bills said. “Maybe take some of that frustration out on the other teams.”

Dover up next: Bills is hoping to see just that when the double-elimination Legion playoffs begin for his team Tuesday evening. Post 605 will play host to Dover, the No. 3 seed in the West Division, in a contest that was postponed Monday because of wet playing conditions at Shyrock Field.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.