Mike Crowe, seen here in a file photo, struck out 13 in a four-hit shutout Saturday in a 7-0 win for Jacobus over Windsor.

Mike Crowe was dominant on the mound on Saturday in Jacobus’ 7-0 win at Windsor in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Crowe struck out 13 and walked one in his four-hit shutout.

Rob Acierno powered the Jacobus offense, with four hits, including a homer, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Ethan Ketterman added two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for the winners, while Adam Whitman added two RBIs and Tyler Taylor scored two runs.

Zach Harrison had two hits for Windsor.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Conrads 5, York Township 1: At York Township on Saturday, Steven Lehman allowed one run over six innings to pick up the win.

Jake Herr pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh for Conrads.

Brandon Miller (two hits, double, RBI, run), Tracy Carr (double, two RBIs) and Keegan Wolf (double, run) led the Conrads offense.

Tyler Page had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Township. Matt Attig, Brady Lefever and Max Naill also each doubled for Township. Naill also scored a run.

Stewartstown 9, Felton 0: At Felton on Saturday, Cole Sinnott, Jason Lohr and Mike Lizzi Jr. combined on a two-hit shutout for the Vets.

Sinnott gave up both Felton hits over the first four innings to get the win. Lohr added two hitless innings, while Lizzi pitched a hitless seventh. Sinnott had pitched a perfect game vs. Felton on Tuesday.

Stewartstown was aided by seven walks allowed by Felton’s pitchers and four errors committed by Felton’s defense.

Matt Buckery (two hits, RBI, run), Jason Mitchell (two hits, double, two walks, run), Ryan McMillan (two RBIs), Evan Tanner (triple, two runs, RBI), Jere Preston (two runs, two walks) and Bubba Jacobs (double) led the Vets’ offense.

