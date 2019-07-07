Story Highlights The York-Adams American Legion baseball playoffs start Monday evening.

The double-elimination playoffs feature an eight-team bracket.

West Division champ New Oxford (13-0) is the No. 1 seed.

East Division champ Northeastern (10-3-1) is the No. 2 seed.

The York-Adams American Legion playoff field has been finalized.

With opening-round play starting Monday evening, the eight-team bracket for the double-elimination tournament is complete. West Division champion New Oxford (13-0) earned the No. 1 overall seed in the field, while East champ Northeastern (10-3-1) is the No. 2 seed.

All first-round contests are slated for 5:45 p.m. starts on Monday.

Game 1 features New Oxford hosting East No. 4 seed Red Lion (5-9), while Game 2 showcases Northeastern hosting West No. 4 seed Southwest York (8-6). Game 3 has Dallastown, the No. 2 seed in the East at 9-4-1, hosting Dover (No. 3 West seed, 8-4) and Game 4 has Spring Grove (9-5), the No. 2 seed in the West, playing host to two-time defending champ Pleasureville (No. 3 East seed, 8-4-2).

Tuesday’s second round will pair up the winners and losers of Monday’s contests. The winners of Games 1 and 2 will meet, as will the winners of Games 3 and 4. The losers of Games 1 and 2, as well as the losers of Games 3 and 4 will play elimination contests.

Facing unfamiliar foes: While the regular season featured 14 scheduled contests for each team, the two divisions did not play any cross-over contests this season. That means that none of the teams Monday will have the advantage of having played their opponent previously this season.

To some that is a good thing. Others are not totally happy with it.

“I like it, because maybe one side of the league is stronger than the other because they didn’t play each other,” Northeastern coach Ken Kopp said. “I guess we’ll see.”

Kopp, however, is not especially enamored with the thought of possibly having to play Pleasureville for a fifth time this season. While Kopp’s team won three of the four previous match-ups, one of them was a forfeit victory. Two other games were shutout wins by each side, with the final contest needing extra innings before it was decided.

“I just have a lot of respect for Pleasureville,” Kopp said. “I don’t know much about the other side, but I assume that New Oxford is pretty good with that record that they have.”

Pleasureville skipper Elliot Ness sounded somewhat uncertain about what to expect from his first-round opponent, who enters the draw on a four-game winning-streak.

“I don’t know much about Spring Grove,” Ness said. “I guess that is mostly Spring Grove’s high school team, but I’m not certain.”

Notes: The playoffs mean that some regular-season rules are no longer in place.

Among the notable changes, the designated hitter can now only be used for the pitcher and no courtesy runners are allowed.

Games will be played to their conclusion unless darkness or weather creates a delay or postponement. All games in a particular round must be completed before the next round begins. So if one or more of Monday’s games are suspended because of darkness with the score tied, those contests will resume on Tuesday. Games scheduled for Tuesday will be pushed back to Wednesday, which is a pre-scheduled off day.

The tournament must be completed no later than Tuesday, July 16.

The top two finishers will advance to the Region IV tournament that starts on Friday, July 19 in Ephrata.

