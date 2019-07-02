Buy Photo Glen Rock's Trevor Walzl grabs the throw after it hit Stoverstown runner Nick Spangler in a pick-off attempt at second during Central League action at Glen Rock Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Cole Sinnott threw a perfect game on Tuesday night to lead Stewartstown to a 4-0 Susquehanna League triumph at Felton.

Sinnott struck out nine and walked none.

The Stewartstown offense was led by Cody Brittain (homer, double, two runs scored), Jere Preston (1 for 2, three RBIs) and Matt Buckery (1 for 3, two runs scored).

For Felton, Andy Flory started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out four and walking five, while allowing two hits and one run, but took the loss.

The game featured a rain delay of approximately 30 minutes.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 3, Jacobus 1: At Jacobus on Tuesday, Shawn Wilson pitched six innings of five-hit, one-run ball to get the win.

Wilson also tripled and scored a run.

Nate Hodgkinson pitched a shutout seventh inning for the save.

Casey Markey pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Jacobus, allowing two earned runs, but took the tough-luck loss. Markey struck out seven and walked four.

Also for Windsor, Zach Harrison had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Tyler Stabley had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Rob Acierno doubled twice for Jacobus.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 2, Glen Rock 2: At Glen Rock on Tuesday, the Central League leaders battled to their second tie of the season.

Glen Rock stands at 13-3-2, while Stoverstown is 12-4-2.

Stoverstown jumped out on top with a fourth-inning, two-run single from Brandon Warner.

Glen Rock made it 2-1 on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Dan Rogers and tied it 2-2 on a sixth-inning RBI double from Zach Nadolny.

Both starters (Stoverstown's Trevor Farrell and Glen Rock's E.J. Nadolny) went 5 1/3 innings and pitched well, as did relievers Jeff Noss (Glen Rock) and Ryan Stinar (Stoverstown). Neither reliever gave up a run.