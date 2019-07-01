Story Highlights Northeastern earned a 5-4 baseball win over Pleasureville on Tuesday.

It was a showdown between York-Adams American Legion East Division powers.

Wade Wolfgang's RBI double in the ninth gave Northeastern the walk-off win.

Northeastern's Robert Elzinga breaks up the double play possiblity with a blocking slide against Pleasureville second baseman Connor Richeson, Monday, July 1, 2019.

Wade Wolfgang's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth carried Northeastern to a 5-4 win over Pleasureville on Monday evening in a York-Adams American Legion East Division baseball showdown.

The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings to force extra frames. Pleasureville took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth on an error, but Northeastern responded with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with the key victory. Chris Moyer's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth tied the game at 4-4, setting the stage for Wolfgang's heroics.

Bryce Snyder led Northeastern's attack with three hits, including two doubles, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Moyer finished with two hits, as did Eli Gross.

Gross also started on the mound for Northeastern, allowing three hits and three runs over six innings, striking out five and walking one. Snyder pitched the final three innings to get the win, allowing one hit and zero earned runs, while striking out five and walking two.

Pleasureville was paced by Ryan Pepler (double, two RBIs, run), Ben Peterson (double, RBI, run) and Izak Nadzom (double, run).

Michael Livingston started for Pleasureville and pitched seven strong innings, but got a no-decision. He allowed two earned runs, while striking out four and walking one.

Pleasureville second baseman Connor Richeson makes an off-balance throw to first for an out against Northeastern, Monday, July 1, 2019.

Northeastern is now 9-4-1, while Pleasureville fell to 7-4-3.

Spring Grove 6, Gettysburg 2: At Spring Grove on Monday, Dylan Spangler led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 10, walking none and allowing five hits.

Also for the winners, Avery Kuntz went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Owen Sporer went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Jett Smith added three RBIs and Luke Bailey added two RBIs.

For Gettysburg, Chris Boone went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

Dover 9, Hanover 8: At Dover on Monday, Aaron Eckard had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs to power the home team.

Konner Gibboney (three hits, triple, double, RBI, run) and Owen Kennell (triple, two RBIs, two runs) also excelled for Dover. Brayden Smith allowed two earned runs over six innings to get the win. He also scored two runs and drove in a run.

Dover (7-4) won despite commmitting five errors.

Andrew Olvera (double, three RBIs), Austin Kipple (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Colin Dehaas (two hits, run) led Hanover's offense.

New Oxford 5, Shiloh 0: At New Oxford on Mo, Mason Weaver led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two singles.

Also for unbeaten New Oxford (13-0), Josh Rickrode went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Devon MacGregor went 3 for 3 with one run scored.