Buy Photo Manchester first baseman Adam Kipp is seen here in a file photo making the tag on a runner. Kipp had seven RBIs on Sunday in Manchester's 13-11 win over Pleasureville. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It was a wild day of Central League baseball action at Manchester on Sunday.

Pitchers for both teams struggled mightily to find the plate in a contest that featured 23 walks.

In the end, Manchester outlasted Pleasureville, 13-11.

Pleasureville pitchers allowed 14 walks, while Manchester pitchers gave up nine walks.

Manchester scored its 13 runs on just six hits.

Adam Kipp had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a whopping seven runs for Manchester. He also scored a run. Spencer Rhoads (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jonah Latshaw (three runs, RBI, two walks), Justin Wetzel (three walks, three runs), Ryan Shindler (three walks, three runs) and Matt Jordan (three walks) also excelled for Manchester.

Pleasureville was led by Alex Myers (two hits, four RBIs, two runs), Riley Hamberger (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Ben Reed (two hits, RBI, run), Clint Bohn (two hits, RBI, run), Devin Dellinger (two walks, two runs, RBI) and Matt Meyer (two walks, two runs, RBI).

INTERLEAGUE

Glen Rock 8, Stewartstown 0: At Glen Rock on Saturday in interleague action, two Glen Rock pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout.

Alex Coombes pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing five hits, while Stephen Cooke pitched the final two frames, allowing three hits.

Trevor Walzl went 4 for 4 for the winners, including three doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Anderson (homer, double, three RBIs, run) and Dan Rhodes (two hits, double, RBI, run) also excelled for Glen Rock, which improved to 13-3-1.

Joey Thomas had three hits, including a double, for Stewartstown.

Stoverstown 8, Hallam 1 (6 innings): At Stoverstown on Saturday in interleague action, Levi Krause went all six innings to get the win, allowing six hits.

Krause also doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run. Xavier Bonilla (homer, two RBIs, run) and Joe Capobianco (two RBIs, run) also excelled for the Tigers.

Conrads 12, Dillsburg 8: At Dillsburg on Saturday in interleague action, the visitors got big games from Kevin Keesey (three hits, five RBIs, run), Josh Knaub (three hits, double, five runs) and Joe Yourgal (two hits, three RBIs).

Jeremy Gilbert led Dillsburg, with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Toby Sponseller added two hits, three runs and an RBI for Dillsburg.

Vikings 3, Jacobus 0 (6 innings): At Vikings on Saturday in interleague action, Jacob Kurtz went all six innings to get the shutout, allowing four hits.

Jacobus’ Adam Whitman pitched well in defeat, allowing one earned run over five innings.

AMERICAN LEGION

Dallastown 18, Red Lion 7: At Red Lion on Friday, Dallastown rolled behind Isiah Shaefer (two hits, triple, four RBIs, two runs), Cameron Urey (double, three RBIs, three runs), Ivan Vuckovich (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Darren Sciortino (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Lee Kling (triple, two runs, RBI).

Emmett Simpson (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Reid Anderson (two RBIs, run) paced Red Lion.

Spring Grove 10 Dover 3: At Dover on Friday, Luke Bailey pitched a complete-game three-hitter, allowing one earned run.

Conner Gesell (two hits, double, three RBIs, run) and Dylan Shaffer (three hits, double, RBI, run) led Spring Grove's offense.

New Oxford 10, Bermudian 0 (5 innings): At New Oxford on Friday, Blake Phillips pitched four, one-hit innings to get the win.

Aden Hafer (two hits, two RBIs, run), Wade Linebaugh (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Charles Clark (triple, three RBIs, two runs, two walks) led New Oxford's offense.

Northeastern 7, Pleasureville 0: Northeastern earned a forfeit win on Friday night.