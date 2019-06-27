East Prospect improved its first-place Susquehanna League record to 16-5 on Thursday evening with a 9-5 triumph at Jacobus.

Jordan Higgins led the Pistons by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Prospect, Mark Schauren went 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; Ryan Smith went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two runs scored and one RBI; Drake Renn went 2 for 4; Jeremy Mohr homered with two RBIs; and Austin Denlinger went 2 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored.

For the Jackals, Brett Alaimo went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored, Rob Acierno homered with two RBIs and Tyler Taylor went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 5, Hallam 1: At Hallam, James Striebig led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking four, while allowing four hits and no earned runs.

Also for Township, Derek Pitzer went 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Dennis Porter went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI; and Micah Striebig scored two runs.

Windsor 7, Stewartstown 3: At Windsor, Zach Gettys pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Windsor, striking out five and walking two, while allowing two earned runs.

Gettys also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Windsor's other hitting leaders were Shawn Wilson (two hits, run), Tyler Stabley (two hits), Connor Dewees (homer, two RBIs, run) and Grant Schwartz (double, two RBIs, two runs).

Ryan McMillan (two hits, homer, RBI, run) led Stewartstown.

Conrads 16, Felton 5: At Conrads, Josh Knaub (four hits, two RBIs, two runs), Spencer Butz (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Kevin Keesey (three hits, two runs), Landon Ness (two hits, double, two runs, two RBIs), Alec Leese (two hits, triple, two runs, two RBIs), Randy Stewart (three RBIs), Steven Lehman (double, RBI, three runs) and Nolan Boushell (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs) led Conrads.

Boushell also pitched three one-hit, shutout innings in relief, striking out five.

Ryan Day (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Eric Adamson (double, two RBIs) paced Felton.

Buy Photo Manchester's Brandon Wetzel connects with an RBI single against Jefferson, Thursday, June 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 6, Jefferson 2: At Manchester, Jonah Latshaw led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored.

Also for Manchester, Matt Jordan connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, while starting pitcher Michael Houseal threw six innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing six hits.

For Jefferson, Ross Drawbaugh went 2 for 3, including an RBI double.

Vikings 8, Pleasureville 3: At Shiloh, Chase James led the Vikings to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Vikings, Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, Alexander Rohrbaugh doubled with three RBIs and relief pitcher Allen Rohrbaugh threw the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two, while allowing one hit and no runs.

For the Hawks, Clint Bohn went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Tyler Wagner doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

AMERICAN LEGION

Dallastown 11, Glen Rock 7: At Dallastown, Lee King led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Also for Dallastown, Ivan Vuckovich doubled with three RBIs, while Payton Fox went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

For Glen Rock, Hunter Taylor went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 1, Southwest York 0: At York Springs, Jason Carroll pitched a six-hit shutout to lead Bermudian.

He struck out four and walked two. Carter Stuart doubled for Bermudian.

Ethan Stalnecker pitched a five-hit complete game for Southwest York. He struck out seven and walked two. Derek Huff had two hits for Southwest.