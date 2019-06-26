Buy Photo Pleasureville's Connor Richeson forces Red Lion's Brandon Ritchey and throws to complete the double play during American Legion baseball at Red Lion Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Izak Nadzom, Derek Ferguson and Josh Marquard combined to pitch Pleasureville to an 8-2 victory over Red Lion on Wednesday in York-Adams American Legion baseball action.

The Post 799 pitchers did not allow an earned run. Nadzom pitched four innings and gave up three hits to get the win. Ferguson went 1 2/3 innings, while Marquard pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.

The Pleasureville offense was paced by Nadzom (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Grant Smeltzer (double, two RBIs), Marquard (double, run) and Ryan Pepler (double, RBI, run).

Red Lion was paced by Ryan Stabley (two hits, run) and Shane Guise (two RBIs).

Pleasureville, which had a three-run fourth and four-run seventh, improved to 7-2-3.

AMERICAN LEGION

Spring Grove 8, Bermudian 4: At York Springs on Wednesday, Zach Kauffman led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

Also for Spring Grove, Luke Bailey went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks, while Brock Gorman doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

For Bermudian, Shane Starner had two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI.

Dover 9, Southwest York 5: At Hanover on Wednesday, Aaron Eckard led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI.

Also for Dover, Owen Kennell went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored. Dover's Andrew Chronister started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing three hits with no earned runs to pick up the win.

For Southwest York, Ty Cromer tripled with one run scored and two walks.

Northeastern 1, Glen Rock 1 (10 innings): At Glen Rock on Wednesday, the two teams battled through 10 innings but couldn't come up with a victor in a game that featured 30 strikeouts.

Chris Moyer (five hits, one run, six strikeouts) and Nate Toomey (four hits, 10 strikeouts, zero runs) each went five innings for Northeastern.

C.J. Munch went 6 1/3 innings for Glen Rock, allowing one run and three hits, while striking out eight. Sam Gardner went the final 3 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and no runs, while striking out six.

Spencer Rhoads had three hits for Northeastern, while Wade Wolfgang had two hits, including a double. Hunter Taylor led Glen Rock with three hits and an RBI. Munch and Gardner had two hits each.

New Oxford 10, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At New Oxford on Wednesday, the home team improved to 10-0.

Josh Bethas went all five innings, allowing just one hit.

A.J. Baadte (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI), Wade Linebaugh (two hits, RBI, run), Aden Hafer (two hits, run), Brevin Neveker (double, two runs, RBI), Brody Neveker (double, RBI, run) and Mason Weaver (two RBIs, run) led the New Oxford attack.

Dallastown wins by forfeit: Dallastown earned a forfeit victory over York on Wednesday.