Manchester knocked off first-place Stoverstown on Tuesday evening in Central League baseball action, thanks to a sterling pitching effort from Mike Baker.

Baker hurled a two-hit shutout, striking out three without a walk in Manchester's 4-0 win. The first hit he gave up came to the 18th batter.

Adam Kipp (2 for 3, two RBIs, homer), and Jonah Latshaw (2 for 3, two RBIs, double) paced Manchester.

Stoverstown's Levi Krause pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, while striking out four and walking three.

Stoverstown fell to 11-3-1. Manchester improved to 6-7-1.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Glen Rock 5, Pleasureville 4: At Pleasureville, Glen Rock moved into sole possession of first place in the Central League at 12-2-1.

Trevor Walzl led Glen Rock's offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Daniel Rogers got the win, allowing one earned run over six innings, striking out nine, walking three and giving up nine hits.

Pleasureville was paced by Tyler Wagner (two hits, RBI), Devin Dellinger (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Alex Myers (two RBIs, hit, two walks). Myers also pitched two hitless, scoreless innings of relief.

Vikings 7, Mount Wolf 4: At Shiloh, trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, the home team plated three runs in the fifth to tie the game, and plated another three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Carson Fries led the home team by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Vikings, Chase James had a triple and a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks; Anthony Kahley went 2 for 3; and Alex Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI.

For the visitors, Steve Pokopec went 3 for 3 with one run scored, Mark Burnside went 3 for 4 with one run scored, Zac Stoll went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Jesse Sargen doubled, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Buy Photo East Prospect runner Ryky Smith high fives teammate Bren Taylor as he scores a run in his team's five-run first inning against Jacobus during Susquhanna League play at East Prospect Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo East Prospect starter Nick Kreider delivers during Susquehanna League play against visiting Jacobus Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 6, Jacobus 2: At East Prospect, Nick Kreider led the Pistons to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking four and allowing one earned run.

Also for East Prospect, Bren Taylor and Austin Denlinger each went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored apiece; Tanner Forry doubled with two RBIs and one run scored; and Dalton Renn doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

For Jacobus, Kyle Saxman went 2 for 3, while Brian Crimmel went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Hallam 6, York Township 2 (8 innings): At York Township, the Express plated four runs in the top of the eighth to break the tie and go on to capture the victory.

Alex Tucci led the Express (15-7) by throwing a complete game, striking out 10, walking five and allowing six hits. Tucci also connected at the plate, going 2 for 5 with one run scored. Also for Hallam, Dan Wecker went 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, Matt Ruth went 2 for 2 with one RBI and Angel Matias had two RBIs.

For Township, Tyler Page went 2 for 3 and Max Naill doubled with two RBIs. Page also started the game on the mound, throwing 7 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing two earned runs.

Windsor 10, Stewartstown 4: At Stewartstown, the visitors plated seven runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead (7-3) and went on to capture the victory.

Grant Schwartz led the Cardinals at the plate by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Windsor, Zach Gettys went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored, Shawn Wilson went 2 for 3 with one run scored and two walks, Tyler Stabley went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Connor Dewees went 2 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI and Cole Daugherty doubled with two RBIs and and two runs scored.

For Stewartstown, Cody Brittain went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored and one RBI; Ryan McMillan went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Matt Buckery had a homer and picked up two RBIs.

LEGION BASEBALL

Pleasureville 4, Dallastown 2: At Dallastown, Landon Ness pitched a five-hit complete game to get the win.

Ness struck out six and walked three, while allowing one earned run. Nate Marquard (two hits, two RBIs) led Pleasureville's offense, while Isak Nadzom doubled and drove in a run.

Alex Weakland doubled twice and drove in a run for Dallastown.

Spring Grove 6, South Western 2: At Spring Grove, the home team trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, when its plated all six runs to take the lead for good.

Dylan Spangler led the home team by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Owen Sporer went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, and also threw 3 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win, while striking out four, walking one and allowing three hits.

For the visitors, Zach Weaver went 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Ty Cromer went 2 for 3.