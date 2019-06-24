Grant Smeltzer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF GRANT SMELTZER'S TWITTER PAGE/@GRANT_SMELTZER)

Grant Smeltzer was absolutely dominant on the mound on Monday evening.

The Pleasureville pitcher threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 triumph at Glen Rock in a York-Adams American Legion contest.

Smeltzer struck out 15 and walked two in a 94-pitch effort.

Landon Ness (two hits, triple, RBI) and Ryan Pepler (two hits, run) paced the Pleasureville attack.

Post 799 improved to 5-2-3 on the season. Glen Rock fell to 3-6-2.

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Northeastern 6, Dallastown 3: At Manchester, Bryce Snyder pitched six innings of four-hit ball to get the win.

Snyder struck out three, walked one and gave up two earned runs.

Wade Wolfgang doubled with an RBI and a run scored for Northeastern, while Kurtis Keller scored two runs and drove in one run. Robby Elzinga, Jaden Hennel and Snyder each added RBIs.

Isiah Schaefer had two hits and a run scored for Dallastown, while Lee Kling doubled and scored a run. Cameron Urey, Kameron Bayman and Morgan Smith had Dallastown's RBIs.

Northeastern improved to 8-4. Dallastown fell to 6-3-1.

Red Lion 14, York 2: At Small Athletic Field, Brandon Ritchey led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, to go with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Red Lion, Alex Connors went 3 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI, Jacob Earnest went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Nick Hardesty went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Emmett Simpson went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, Reid Anderson went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI and Shane Guise went 1 for 1 with three RBIs.

Southwest York 13, Shiloh 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Ethan Stainecker led the home team to the victory by throwing all five innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing two hits.

Southwest's offense was led by Derek Huff (2 for 3, four RBIs, two runs scored), Ty Cromer (2 for 3, triple, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Zach Weaver (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, one run scored).

For Shiloh, Corey Wise tripled.

New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, Mason Weaver led the visitors to the victory by throwing a shutout, striking out five, walking one and allowing four hits.

Also for New Oxford, Wade Linebaugh went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Brevin Neveker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Payton Megonnell went 2 for 4.

For Spring Grove, Jett Smith went 3 for 3.

New Oxford improved to 8-0, while Spring Grove fell to 5-5.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Jacobus 8, Felton 1: At Felton, Briar Lauer pitched six innings of three-hit ball, striking out seven, walking two and giving up one run to get the win.

Kyle Saxman (two hits, three RBIs, run), Ben Kitzmiller (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Tyler Taylor (two hits, two runs) and Rob Acierno (two hits, two runs) led the Jacobus offense.

Brandon Zeigler doubled and drove in Felton's only run.