Story Highlights Hallam earned three baseball victories over the weekend.

Hallam improved to 14-7 in the Susquehanna League baseball standings.

Hallam now trails first-place East Prospect (14-7) by just one game.

Buy Photo Hallam pitcher Matt Ruth, seen here in a file photo, was credited with two victories over the weekend. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hallam is suddenly just a game out of first place in the Susquehanna League baseball race.

Hallam earned three victories over the weekend, while first-place East Prospect dropped a pair of decisions. That left the Express at 14-7, while the Pistons fell to 14-5.

Hallam beat visiting York Township 5-4 in a regularly-scheduled Susquehanna contest on Sunday. Earlier Sunday, Hallam topped Windsor 3-1 in the completion of a suspended game. Saturday, Hallam earned a 6-0 interleague victory over Dillsburg.

In the win over Township on Sunday, Hallam was led by Kerry Clark (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Shawn McCleary (two hits, two runs) and Dan Wecker (two RBIs). Matt Ruth pitched six innings to get the win, allowing three earned runs. Zach Zambito pitched a shutout, hitless seventh to get the save.

Derek Pitzer (three hits, two doubles, RBI, run) and Dillon Armstrong (two hits, double, RBI, run) paced Township.

In the completion of a suspended game on Sunday vs. Windsor, Ruth pitched six one-hit innings, striking out 10 and walking two while allowing one run to get the win for Hallam.

Hallam's offense was led by Zambito (three hits, two RBIs, one run), Alex Tucci (two hits, two runs) and Angel Matias (two hits, RBI).

Tyler Myers pitched a complete game for Windsor.

In the win over Dillsburg on Saturday,Nathan Chronister and Travis Stump combined on a three-hit shutout in the interleague contest.

Chronister gave up three hits in five innings, while Stump pitched two hitless innings. Neither pitcher walked a batter.

Clark (three hits, double, two runs), Zambito (two hits, RBI), Wecker (double, two RBIs) and Will Fetrow (double, two RBIs) led Hallam’s offense. Dylan Pentz doubled for Dillsburg.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus 6, East Prospect 5 (9 innings): At Jacobus on Sunday, Jacobus won on a walk-off, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Jacobus had used a five-run first inning to take a 5-1 lead before Propsect battled back to send the game into extra frames.

Brian Crimmel (two hits, run), Kyle Saxman (two hits) and Brenden Moshos (double, two RBIs, run) led Jacobus. Rob Acierno got the win with three two-hit, shutout innings of relief, striking out five and walking two.

Mark Schauren (three hits, three RBIs, run), Jordan Higgins (two hits, double, RBI), Bren Taylor (two hits, double, RBI, run) led Prospect's offense. First-place East Prospect fell to 14-5.

Stewartstown 13, Windsor 4: At Windsor on Sunday, Jason Mitchell (three hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Jere Preston (two hits, two RBIs, run), Justin Sommer (two hits, two runs), Brian Romig (double, two RBIs, run), Jesse Brittain (two runs, double) and Jim Klingerman (three RBIs) led the Vets to victory.

Blake Kendrick pitched a compete game to get the win.

Tyler Stabley (three hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Nate Hodgkinson (two hits) and Cole Daugherty (solohomer) paced Windsor.

Conrads 12, Felton 0: At Conrads on Sunday, Randy Stewart and Brandon Walters combined on a one-hit shutout.

Stewart went four innings and allowed the one hit, striking out four and walking none to get the win. Walters didn't give up a hit over the final three frames, striking out four and walking two.

Nolan Boushell (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs), Rick Thompson (three hits, two doubles, RBI), Tracy Carr (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Alejandro Rodriguez (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Josh Knaub (homer, two RBIs, run), Keegan Wolf (double, two runs) and Travis Hake (double, two runs) paced the Conrads attack.

INTERLEAGUE

Jefferson 4, East Prospect 3: At East Prospect on Saturday, the Central League Titans knocked off the Susquehanna League-leading Pistons in an interleague battle.

Jefferson scored three runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 3-1 Prospect lead. Scott Trail delivered the tie-breaking run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly. Trail also had two hits. Tyler Troxel and Jordan Witmer had doubles for Jefferson. Troxel scored two runs.

Michael Livingston pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief to get the win, while Colin Porter pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh to get the save.

Dylan Stoops pitched a complete game for Prospect, striking out 14 and walking two, while allowing three earned runs. Stoops also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, as did Bren Taylor for the Pistons. Ryky Smith also had two hits for Prospect.

Conrads 4, Pleasureville 3: At Conrads on Saturday, the home team broke a scoreless tie with a four-run sixth, and then held on for the interleague win, withstanding a three-run, seventh-inning rally by Pleasureville.

Joe Yourgal got the complete-game win, striking out five and walking none, while allowing seven hits. Tracy Carr had two hits and two RBIs to pace Conrads. Brad Smith had three hits and an RBI for the Hawks, while Scott Ream (RBI, run) and Trent Billings (run) each doubled.

Vikings 5, Windsor 3: At Windsor on Saturday, Vikings used a five-run second to erase a 3-0 deficit in an interleague battle.

Mike Santiago had three hits, including a double, and a run scored to lead Vikings. Jacob Kurtz pitched a complete-game four-hitter to get the win, striking out six and walking three. Ross Murog also pitched a complete game for Windsor. Grant Schwartz had two hits and a run scored for Windsor, while Connor Dewees belted a three-run homer.

Mount Wolf 10, York Township 4: At Township on Saturday, Miles Campbell and Mark Burnside powered the Wolves to the interleague triumph.

Campbell finished with three hits, including a homer, to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Burnside also had three hits, including a homer, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Zac Stoll (two RBIs, two runs), Colby Smith (RBI, run) and Josh Rich (two runs, double, RBI) each added two hits for the Wolves. Danny Dierdorff doubled for the Wolves, with two RBIs and a run scored.

Kevin Ehrman got the win, going six innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out 11, walked one and gave up four hits.

Tyler Page (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Matt Attig (two hits) and Derek Pitzer (homer, two RBIs, two runs) led Township.

Stoverstown 5, Stewartstown 4: At Stewartstown on Saturday, the Tigers won the interleague contest behind Nick Spangler’s three-RBI effort.

Spangler had two hits, including a double, with one run scored. Jake Hockensmith also had two hits for the winners, while Joe Capobianco tripled with two RBIs and a run scored.

Ryan Stiner got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-hit, shutout relief. He struck out seven and walked three.

Cody Brittain pitched a complete-game, seven-hitter for Stewartstown, striking out 12 and walking six. Jesse Brittain led the Vets’ offense with two hits and three RBIs. Also for Stewartstown, Jason Mitchell homered, while Joey Thomas doubled.

Manchester 19, Felton 1: At Felton on Saturday, the visitors cruised to the interleague victory behind a four-hit, complete-game effort from Robby Elzinga, who struck out nine and walked one.

Logan Allison (two doubles, four RBIs, run), Trey McWilliams (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Jonah Latshaw (homer, double, three RBIs, four runs), Adam Kipp (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Ryan Shindler (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Chris Beichler (two RBIs, two runs) led Manchester’s attack.

Felton’s pitchers walked 13.

Greg Pomraning had a homer and two doubles for Felton, with one RBI and a run scored.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.