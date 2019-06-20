Buy Photo Kent Walker delivers for Jacobus at Hallam, Thursday, June 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kent Walker pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit, one-run ball to lead Jacobus to a 4-1 Susquehanna League victory over Hallam on Thursday evening.

Walker struck out four and walked six. Adam Whitman got the final two outs for the save.

Mike Austin (two hits, two RBIs) led the Jacobus offense. Dan Wecker had two hits and an RBI for Hallam.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Stewartstown 3, York Township 1: At Stewartstown on Thursday, Cody Brittain had a homer, a double and three RBIs to lead Stewartstown.

Also for the Vets, Jason Mitchell doubled with one run scored, while Jim Klingerman threw a complete game, striking out four, walking four and allowing four singles.

East Prospect 7, Conrads 2: At Conrads on Thursday, Dalton Renn led the Pistons with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Prospect, Tanner Forry went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs; Devin Strickler had two doubles and one run scored; Grant Oberholtzer went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; and starting pitcher Tyler Butcher threw six innings, striking out four, walking four and allowing four hits to get the win.

Windsor 8, Felton 3: At Windsor on Thursday, Tyler Stabley had two hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs to lead the home team.

Stabley also got the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out nine while allowing three runs. Grant Schwartz (two hits, RBI, run) and Zach Gettys (homer, two runs, RBI) also excelled for Windsor.

Mike Godfrey, Ryan Nace and Eric Adamson each had two hits and scored a run for Felton.

AMERICAN LEGION

Shiloh 7, Spring Grove 6: At Spring Grove on Thursday, Trent Ketterman led the visitors, going 4 for 4 and scoring two runs.

Also for Shiloh, Tanner Blaise went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Jeff Minot went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; and Noah Marshall went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

For Spring Grove, Eli Tome went 3 for 4 with one run scored; Dylan Shaffer went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Jett Smith went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Pleasureville 3, Red Lion 0: At Pleasureville on Thursday, Landon Ness threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two.

Reid Hershner led Pleasureville's offense, going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored. For Red Lion, Mitchell Burchett threw a complete game, walking two, striking out none and allowing five hits.