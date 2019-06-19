Red Lion's Mitchell Burchett, left, looks to catch the ball as Northeastern's Kurtis Keller slides back to first during American Legion baseball action in Manchester, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Chris Moyer pitched six two-hit innings to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 victory over visiting Red Lion on Wednesday in York-Adams American Legion baseball action.
Moyer struck out three and walked two while not allowing an earned run.
Robbie Elzinga pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh, striking out three.
Moyer also had an RBI, while Elzinga had a hit and scored a run. Kurtis Keller led the Northeastern offense with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Eli Gross and Bryce Snyder each had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
