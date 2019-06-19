Buy Photo Northeastern's Chris Moyer pitches against Red Lion American Legion baseball action in Manchester, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Chris Moyer pitched six two-hit innings to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 victory over visiting Red Lion on Wednesday in York-Adams American Legion baseball action.

Moyer struck out three and walked two while not allowing an earned run.

Robbie Elzinga pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh, striking out three.

Moyer also had an RBI, while Elzinga had a hit and scored a run. Kurtis Keller led the Northeastern offense with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Eli Gross and Bryce Snyder each had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

Corbin Sparks doubled for Red Lion.