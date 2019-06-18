Story Highlights Stoverstown beat Pleasureville on Tuesday, 9-6.

Stoverstown improved to 10-2-1 on the season.

Austin Rolfing got the win, allowing one run over five innings.

Buy Photo Austin Rolfing delivered five innings for Stoverstown, allowing Pleasureville one run, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Stoverstown moved to 10-2-1 in Central League baseball action on Tuesday with a 9-6 triumph over visiting Pleasureville.

Austin Rolfing pitched well in a starting role for the Tigers, giving up one earned run over five innings, allowing four hits, to get the win.

Stoverstown jumped out to a 9-1 lead after five innings and held off a late Pleasureville rally.

The Tigers' offense was led by Joe Capobianco (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Matt Taylor (three hits, triple, run) and Levi Krause (two RBIs, run).

Pleasureville was paced by Tyler Wagner (three hits, two doubles, RBI, run), Alex Myers (two hits, two RBIs) and Beau Burris (double, two runs).

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 5, Glen Rock 2: At Manchester on Tuesday, Mike Baker led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing five hits.

Also for Manchester, Brandon Wetzel went 2 for 3, including a double; Austin Allison went 2 for 3; and Matt Jordan hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first.

For Glen Rock (11-2-1), Justin Anderson connected for a two-run double.

Jefferson 9, Mount Wolf 5: At Jefferson on Tuesday, Colin Porter led the home team to the victory by going 4 for 4 at plate, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Jefferson, Scott Trail went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs; Joe Jasinski went 2 for 3; Derek Sheckard went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI; and starting pitcher Zachary Reed threw five innings, striking out four, walking four and allowing two earned runs.

For Mount Wolf, Miles Campbell went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Danny Dierdorff picked up two RBIs.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 4, Conrads 2: At East Prospect on Tuesday, Jeremy Sebathne led the Pistons to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one earned run.

Also for Prospect (13-3), Tanner Forry went 3 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; Ryky Smith went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored; and Grant Oberholtzer doubled with one run scored.

For Conrads, Alec Leese went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Kevin Keesey went 1 for 2 with one RBI and Steven Lehman threw five innings while striking out three, walking one and allowing one earned run.

Hallam 7, Jacobus 1: At Jacobus on Tuesday, Alex Tucci led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Also for Hallam, Angel Matias went 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; Nathan Chronister went 2 for 3; Zach Zambito went 2 for 4 with one RBI; and Mike Wecker had a solo homer.

Hallam's Kerry Clark started the game on the mound, throwing six innings, while striking out three and walking two. He allowed three hits and one run. Clark also connected at the plate for a double and picked up one RBI and one run scored.

For the Jackals, Tyler Taylor went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

York Township 11, Stewartstown 5: At Stewartstown on Tuesday, the visitors jumped out to an 11-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings and never looked back.

Max Naill (three hits, two RBIs, run), Micah Striebig (three hits, two runs), Dennis Porter (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Dillon Armstrong (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Derek Pitzer (two hits, double, run), Andy Freeburger (homer) and Tyler Page (homer, two RBIs) paced Township's 16-hit attack. Page also got the win, pitching a complete game while allowing three earned runs.

Stewartstown was led by Jim Klingerman (two homers, four RBIs, two runs), Jere Preston (two hits, run), Cody Brittain (two hits, double, RBI) and Mike Lizzi Jr. (two hits, run).

AMERICAN LEGION

Dallastown 10, Red Lion 3: At Dallastown on Tuesday, the home team got big games from Kameron Bayman (double, four RBIs, run), Chase Hoecke (three hits, double, three runs), Cameron Urey (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs) and Isiah Schaeffer (two hits, double, RBI).

Lee Kling got the win, going five hitless innings in relief, allowing no earned runs, while striking out five and walking three.

Shane Guise had Red Lion's only hit and drove in a run.

Northeastern 8, York 6: At Small Athletic Field on Tuesday, Bryce Snyder led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Also for Northeastern, Chris Moyer went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored, while Cole Perry went 2 for 3.

For York, Bryan Bauza-Soto went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Joseph Garabito went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two walks and one run scored; Zadin Zorbaugh doubled with two RBIs; and Jeffery Gonzales doubled with one run scored.

Dover 2, Southwest York 1: At Dover on Tuesday, the home team plated the game-winning in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory.

Dalton Kellison led the home by going 2 for 2, including a double. Also for Dover, Clayton Kennell went 2 for 3 with a double, while Anthony Friday went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

For the visitors, Angelo Alascio and Josh Berzonski each went 2 for 4.