Buy Photo Pleasureville's Josh Marquard, seen here in a file photo, pitched a three-hit shutout on Monday in a 2-0 win over Northeastern. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Josh Marquard pitched a three-hit shutout to lead Pleasureville to a 2-0 York-Adams American Legion baseball victory over visiting Northeastern on Monday evening.

Marquard struck out four and walked one. He needed just 89 pitches.

Pleasureville got RBIs from Landon Ness and Derek Ferguson.

Northeastern's Eli Gross also pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and zero earned runs. He struck out three and walked two. He needed just 78 pitches.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Red Lion 6, Glen Rock 5: At Red Lion, the home team trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when it plated six runs to take the lead for good.

Ryan Stabley led the home team by going 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. Also for Red Lion, Reid Anderson doubled with one run scored and one RBI, while Nick Hardesty doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

For Glen Rock, Cole Weigard went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Sam Gardner tripled with one run scored and one RBI.

Shiloh 5, Spring Grove 3: At Shiloh, the home team broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third when it plated two runs.

Braydon Harris led the home team by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Also for Shiloh, Ian Jameson went 2 for 3, while Trent Ketterman went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

For Spring Grove, Avery Kuntz went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Beau Boyers and Dylan Spangler each had one double.

Dallastown 5, York 4: At Dallastown, the home team plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory.

Ian Ness led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 10, walking three and allowing two earned runs. Ness also connected at the plate for a double, with one run scored and two walks.

Also for Dallastown, Chase Hoecke scored two runs and walked twice.

For York, Zadin Zorbaugh went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Cam Schanberger doubled.

The teams combined for 11 errors (York 7, Dallastown 4).

New Oxford 4, Dover 2: At New Oxford, the home team plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead and went on to capture the victory.

Brody Neveker led the home team with a triple and one run scored. Neveker also pitched three shutout innings of relief, striking out two and walking one.

For the visitors, Clayton Kennell went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Aaron Eckard tripled with one run scored and one RBI and Dalton Kellison threw a complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing three earned runs.

Southwest York 6, Bermudian Springs 5: At Hanover, Ty Cromer belted two doubles and drove in a run to lead Southwest York to the win.

Joey Harris and Zach Weaver also doubled for the winners. Harris drove in two runs and scored once, while Weaver scored twice.

Southwest's Garrett Smith, Adam Bixler and Angelo Alascio combined to pitch a six-hitter, allowing two earned runs. Alascio got the win with two innings of hitless, shutout relief.

Tyler Reinert led Bermudian with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Glen Rock 7, Hallam 0: At Jacobus, the visitors won the interleague contest to improve to 11-1-1- overall.

Dan Rhodes (three hits, two runs, RBI), Conor Miller (two hits, two RBIs), Luke Knott (two hits, homer, RBI, run) and Jonathan Lugo (double, run) led Glen Rock's attack.

Kyle Cook pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out seven without a walk. He needed just 73 pitches.