Buy Photo Conrads coach Chad Kennell, left, congratulates Rick Thompson on his solo homerun against Windsor, Sunday, June 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Conrads plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 4-3 deficit en route to a 5-4 Susquehanna League victory over Windsor on Sunday afternoon.

Tracy Carr's RBI single provided the winning run. Carr finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Rick Thompson homered and doubled for the winners, with an RBI and run scored.

Joe Yourgal pitched six innings to get the win, striking out six without a walk. Brandon Walters pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh to get the save. He struck out three and walked three.

Tyler Myers pitched a complete game for Windsor, striking out seven and walking five, while allowing four earned runs. Grant Schwartz (three hits, double, RBI, run), Matt Robinson (two hits, double, RBI, run), Myers (two doubles, RBI) and Tyler Stabley (double, run) paced Windsor's offense.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Stoverstown 10, Manchester 7: At Stoverstown, the Tigers improved to 9-2-1 in Central League action with the win on Sunday.

Xavier Bonilla (two hits, one RBI, two runs) and Matt Taylor (three RBIs, including a two-run double) led the Stoverstown attack. The Tigers were helped by nine walks issued by Manchester pitchers. Levi Krause went six innings and allowed two runs to get the win.

Austin Allison was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored for Manchester, which scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 7, Windsor 0: At Glen Rock on Saturday, the home team improved to 10-1-1 with an interleague win.

Justin Anderson threw a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three, to get the win. Glen Rock’s offense was led by Kevin Kopas (three hits, RBI, run), Trevor Walzl (two hits, two RBIs, run), Scott Merkel (two hits, RBI, run), Anderson (two hits) and Dan Rogers (double, run, two walks).

Hallam 12, Pleasureville 1: At Pleasureville on Saturday, Hallam rolled to the interleague triumph.

Nathan Chronister pitched six innings of two-hit ball to get the win, striking out three and walking two. He didn’t allow an earned run.

Kerry Clark (two hits, double, three RBIs, run), Alex Tucci (two doubles, two RBIs, run), Dan Wecker (two hits, two RBIs, run), Angel Matias (two hits, RBI, run), Matt Ruth (double, three runs, two walks) and Will Fetrow (double, two RBIs, two walks, run) led Hallam’s offense.

Mount Wolf 4, Conrads 3: At Mount Wolf, the Wolves used a four-run sixth to erase a 3-0 Conrads lead in the interleague contest.

Colby Smith (double, two RBIs, run), Josh Rich (double, RBI), Grant Hoover (two hits, run) and Jesse Sargen (two hits) paced Mount Wolf.

Elliot Thomas and Mark Burnside combined on a five-hitter for the Wolves. They didn’t allow an earned run. Thomas went 5 2/3 innings in a no decision. Burnside pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Stewartstown 11, Dillsburg 5: At Dillsburg, Justin Sommer (four hits, two RBIs, three runs) and Cody Brittain (three hits, double, triple, five RBIs, three runs) paced the Vets to the interleague victory.

Jason Mitchell (two hits, two RBIs), Joey Thomas (two hits, run) and Bubba Jacobs (two hits, run) also excelled for Stewartstown.

Dillsburg was led by Tony Sponseller (two hits, RBI, run) and Dylan Pentz (triple, RBI, two runs).

Jefferson 4, York Township 1: At Jefferson, Daymond Zweizig pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the interleague win, striking out 11 and walking two.

A.J. Triplin had two RBIs for the Titans (7-3 in Central League), while Scott Trail doubled with an RBI and Joe Jasinski scored two runs. Dennis Porter doubled with an RBI for Township, while Matt Attig also doubled.

East Prospect 7, Manchester 0: At Manchester, Dillon Good pitched 6 2/3 shutout, three-hit innings to get the interleague win.

He struck out two and walked six.

Tanner Forry (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Ryky Smith (two hits, double, run), Good (two RBIs) and Drake Renn (two hits) paced the Pistons’ offense. East Prospect leads the Susquehanna League at 12-3.

Vikings 9, Felton 0: At Vikings, the home team held Felton to three hits in the interleague contest.

Cole Bixler (four hits, run), Carson Fries (two hits, two RBIs, run), Jeff Minot (two hits, double, RBI, run), Ethan Zorbaugh (two hits, double, RBI, run), Tyler Zeiffert (two hits, run) and Brock Gladfelter (two hits, run) paced the Vikings’ attack.

Stoverstown 1, Jacobus 0: At Stoverstown, Trevor Ferrell led the home team by throwing a shutout, striking out four, walking three and allowing four hits.

Also for the Tigers, Matthew Taylor went 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Joe Capobianco went 2 for 2 with one run scored.

For the Jackals, Brian Crimmel went 2 for 3, Tyler Taylor doubled and Mike Crowe threw a complete game, striking out two, walking none and allowing five hits.