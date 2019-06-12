Share This Story!
York-Adams baseball scoreboard for events of Wednesday, June 12
Following is the schedule of York-Adams baseball games for Wednesday, June 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
York-Adams baseball scoreboard for events of Wednesday, June 12
STAFF REPORT
Published 7:16 p.m. ET June 12, 2019 | Updated 8:01 p.m. ET June 12, 2019
Following is the schedule of York-Adams baseball games for Wednesday, June 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Northeastern 4, Pleasureville 0, F
Shiloh 11, Hanover 1, F
Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2, F
New Oxford at Bermudian, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at York, 6 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Windsor 23, Felton 1, F
