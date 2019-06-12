Buy Photo Northeastern's Chris Moyer, seen here in a file photo, pitched 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings on Wednesday against Pleasureville in York-Adams American Legion action. Moyer got the save in Northeastern's 4-0 win. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Bruce Snyder and Chris Moyer combined on a four-hit shutout to lead Northeastern to a 4-0 victory over Pleasureville in York-Adams American Legion action on Wednesday.

Snyder went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, striking out eight and walking three, to get the win. Moyer went the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three, walking none and allowing zero hits, to get the save.

Northeastern starter Michael Livingston also pitched well, but took the loss, allowing one earned run over five innings. He struck out three and walked four. Northeastern's Izak Nadzom was the only player in the game with two hits.

AMERICAN LEGION

Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2: At Dallastown on Wednesday, Gavin Flinchbaugh and Ivan Vuckovich combined on a five-hitter for the home team.

Flinchbaugh went five innings and allowed four hits and one earned run to get the win. He struck out five and walked four. Vuckovich gave up one run and one hit over the final two frames to get the save.

Cole Bankert led Dallastown's offense with two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Kameron Bayman doubled with an RBI and run scored.

Red Lion's Adam Naylor pitched a complete game, but took the loss, striking out seven and walking three.

Shiloh 11, Hanover 1 (5 innings): At Shiloh on Wednesday, Seth Eyler led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 2 with four runs scored and two walks.

Also for Shiloh, Gabe Allen went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Logan Allen went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; Christian Fletcher went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Blaise Tanner went 1 for 2 with three RBIs; Matt Knisley doubled with two runs scored and one RBI; and starting pitcher Jeff Minot threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing no earned runs.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 23, Felton 1: At Windsor on Wednesday, Zech Gettys led the Cardinals to the easy home victory by going 3 for 4, including a grand slam, to go with eight RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

Also for Windsor, Matt Robinson went 3 for 4, including a double, with six RBIs; Cameron Czerwinski went 2 for 2 with a double, five runs scored, two RBIs and two walks; Tyler Stabley went 1 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks; Zach Harrison went 1 for 3 with four runs scored and two walks; Kyle Daugherty had four runs scored; Grant Schwartz doubled with two runs scored and three walks; and Ross Murog threw a complete-game six-hitter.

For Felton, Izzy Capo went 2 for 2, including a double, with one run scored, while Mike Godfrey went 2 for 3.