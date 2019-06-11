Following is the York-Adams baseball schedule for Tuesday, June 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hallam at Conrads, 6 p.m.
East Prospect at Felton, 6 p.m.
Jacobus at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
Windsor at York Township, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Manchester at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Mount Wolf at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at Vikings, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Southwest York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Bermudian at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
