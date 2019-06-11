Following is the York-Adams baseball schedule for Tuesday, June 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hallam at Conrads, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Felton, 6 p.m.

Jacobus at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Windsor at York Township, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Manchester at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Vikings, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Southwest York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Bermudian at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.