The Vikings plated a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday to earn a 5-4 walk-off Central League win over Glen Rock.

It was Glen Rock's first Central League loss of the season. The Rock dropped to 9-1-1. Vikings improved to 4-6.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 10, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Danny Dierdorff collected four hits, including two doubles, to go with three RBIs and a run scored to power the Wolves.

Zac Stoll (two hits, double, three runs, RBI) and Colby Smith (two hits, two RBIs) also excelled for Mount Wolf. Kevin Ehrman got the win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs and six hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Tyler Wagner (homer, double, two RBIs, run) led Pleasureville.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 9, York Township 1: At York Township, Cameron Czerwinski led the Cardinals to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out 12, walking none and allowing four hits to pick up the win.

Also for Windsor, Cole Daugherty went 4 for 5, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored; Connor Dewees went 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored; Zach Gettys went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI; Shawn Wilson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Chris Liggett went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Grant Schwartz went 2 for 4 with one run scored. The Cardinals finished with 20 hits.

For Township, Matt Attig went 2 for 3, including a double, while Tyler Page and Micah Striebig each doubled.

Jacobus 9, Stewartstown 8: At Stewartstown, Brenden Moshos led the Jackals to the road victory by going 4 for 4 at the plate, including two doubles and two runs scored.

Also for Jacobus, Brian Crimmel went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Tyler Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and two walks; Alex Zelger went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Kyle Saxman went 2 for 4 with one run scored; Mike Austin went 2 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI; and Drew Kelley collected three RBIs.

For Stewartstown, Justin Sommer went 2 for 4, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored; Jere Preston went 3 for 4 with a double; Cody Brittain went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs; and Mike Lizzi went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Hallam 4, Conrads 1: At Conrads, Matt Ruth pitched a four-hit complete game, striking out 12 and walking one to get the win. Ruth also doubled at the plate and scored a run.

Alex Tucci (two hits, run), Andrew Chronister (two hits, RBI, run) and Will Fetrow (double, RBI, run) also excelled at the plate for Hallam.

Josh Knaub pitched a complete game for Conrads, which got three hits from Travis Hake.

AMERICAN LEGION

Spring Grove 7, Bermudian Springs 2: At Spring Grove, Dylan Spangler led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing five singles to pick up the win.

Spangler also contributed at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Also for Spring Grove, Owen Sporer tripled with one run scored and one RBI, while Conner Gesell went 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI.

For the visitors, Mitchell Sassani went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Carter Laughman went 2 for 3.

Southwest York 8, Gettysburg 6: At Gettysburg, Ty Cromer (two hits, two RBIs, run), Joey Harris (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Angelo Alascio (two hits, two runs) paced Southwest to the win.

Dylan Ed (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Chris Boone (two hits, RBI, run) led Gettysburg.