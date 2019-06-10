. (Photo: .)

Eli Gross pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Northeastern to a 7-0 triumph over visiting Glen Rock on Monday in a York-Adams American Legion baseball contest.

Gross struck out eight and walked three. All of the hits he allowed were singles.

Robert Elzinga went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored for Northeastern, while Wade Wolfgang went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI and Kurtis Keller went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

For Glen Rock, Logan Comber went 2 for 3.