East Prospect's Ryky Smith, seen here in a file photo, had five hits and eight RBIs over two games this past weekend for the Pistons.

Going into this past weekend, the East Prospect baseball team had been struggling a bit.

The two-time defending York County champions had lost three of four entering Saturday's action.

After a pair of 12-0 home triumphs, the Pistons are apparently struggling no more.

East Prospect, which now leads the Susquehanna League at 10-3, grabbed a 12-0 triumph over the Central League's Vikings in an interleague contest on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, the Pistons posted an identical 12-0 Susquehanna League victory over Felton.

Both games were at East Prospect. In the two games combined, the Pistons' pitchers gave up a total of five hits, while striking out 23.

In Sunday's win vs. Felton, Mike Specht and Ryan Smith combined on a three-hit shutout.

Specht pitched five innings and allowed two hits, striking out nine and walking one to get the win. Smith struck out three in his lone inning of work.

Ryky Smith (two hits, four RBIs, run), Austin Denlinger (three RBIs, two runs), Bren Taylor (three runs, two walks) and Tanner Forry (double, RBI, run, two walks) led the Pistons' offense.

Eric Adamson had two of Felton's three hits.

East Prospect's Dylan Stoops, seen here in a file photo, pitched a two-hit shutout Saturday in an interleague contest vs. Vikings. He struck out 11.

In Saturday's win vs. Vikings, Dylan Stoops pitched a complete-game two-hitter to get the win, striking out 11 without a walk.

East Prospect’s offense was led by Ryan Smith (three hits, double, four RBIs), Tanner Forry (homer, double, four RBIs, three runs), Ryky Smith (two hits, double, three runs) and Mark Schauren (double, two runs, two walks).

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 4, Windsor 2: At Windsor on Sunday, Hunter Thomas led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking none and allowing one earned run.

Also for Township, Derek Pitzer went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Brad Church went 2 for 4 with one RBI; and Micah Striebig scored two runs and walked three times.

For the Cardinals, Cole Daugherty went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI, while Tyler Stabley doubled.

INTERLEAGUE GAMES

York Township 7, Manchester 6: At York Township on Saturday, the home team got a complete-game, four-hitter from pitcher John Karsos en route to the win.

Karsos allowed just one earned run. He struck out six and walked seven.

D.J. Reed went 3 for 3 for the winners, including a double, with two RBIs. Derek Pitzer homered with two runs scored.

Manchester’s Brandon Wetzel doubled with three RBIs and a run scored, while Jonah Latshaw added two hits. Robby Elzinga pitched a complete game but took the loss.

Mount Wolf 4, Hallam 2: At Hallam on Saturday, Donovan Oaks (four innings) and Zac Stoll (three innings) combined to give up one earned run for the Wolves.

Oaks got the win and Stoll got the save. Stoll also had three hits and a run scored. Dan Westfall added two hits for Mount Wolf, while Robbie Smith doubled and drove in two runs, while scoring once.

Kerry Clark pitched a complete game for Hallam and didn’t give up an earned run, but still took the loss.

Andrew Chronister and Will Fetrow each had two hits for Hallam. Chronister scored both of Hallam’s runs.

Windsor 12, Stoverstown 9: At Windsor on Saturday, the home team handed Stoverstown (7-1-1) its first loss of the season.

Julian Bailey (three hits, three runs, RBI), Connor Stevens (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Grant Schwartz (two hits, RBI, run), Matt Robinson (three RBIs, run) and Cole Daugherty (double, two RBIs, run) led the Windsor attack.

Stoverstown was paced by Xavier Bonilla (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Joe Capobianco (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Levi Krause (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Zach Schuler (two hits, double, two runs) and Nick Spangler (two hits, RBI, run).

Stewartstown 5, Pleasureville 4: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Cody Brittain powered Stewartstown to the win.

Brittain had two hits and three runs scored, while also pitching two scoreless, one-hit innings to get the win in relief. He struck out three and walked one.

Devin Dellinger homered and drove in three runs for Pleasureville, while Scott Ream doubled and scored a run.

Conrads 5, Jefferson 4: At Conrads on Saturday, Ben Bills had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to power Conrads to the win.

Tracy Carr and Kevin Keesey also had two hits each for the winners. Carr scored a run and Keesey doubled.

For Jefferson, Derek Scheckard doubled and drove in two runs, while scoring once.

Glen Rock 22, Felton 1: At Felton on Saturday, Glen Rock improved to 9-0-1 with the victory.

Glen Rock’s offense was led by Dan Rhodes (three hits, two homers, six RBIs, three runs), Jonathan Lugo (three hits, double, homer, four RBIs, four runs), Dan Rogers (two hits, homer, four RBIs, two runs), Justin Anderson (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Joe Young (three hits, three runs), Zach Holloway (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Rick Goebeler (two hits, two runs).

Rogers pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out 12, without a walk.

Jacobus 9, Dillsburg 5: At Jaocobus on Saturday, Kyle Saxman went 4 for 4 and scored a run to lead Jacobus' 15-hit attack.

The Jackals also got big offensive nights from Alex Zelger (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs, two walks), Mike Austin (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Brett Alaimo (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Mike Moshos (two hits, double, run) and Tyler Taylor (homer).

Casey Markey pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing four earned runs. He struck out seven and walked one.

Dillsburg was led by Toby Sponseller (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Jared Rahu (two hits, homer, RBI, run) and Joey Deluca (two hits, two runs).