Stoverstown's Levi Krause, seen here in a file photo, allowed just one earned run over six innings on Thursday to get the win over Vikings.

Stoverstown continued its unbeaten Central League baseball season on Thursday evening with an 11-2 triumph over visiting Vikings.

Matt Taylor led the home team by going 4 for 4 at the plate, including a two-run triple, while scoring two runs.

Also for Stoverstown, Nick Spangler went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI doubles, Buzz Schuchart went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Joe Copobianco went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Levi Krause started the game on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out four and walking none. He allowed six hits and one earned run.

For the Vikings, Alex Rohrbaugh went 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

For the game, Stoverstown connected for 15 hits, with six doubles and two triples. Stoverstown has now won seven in a row and improved to 7-0-1 overall.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAME

Dillsburg 5, Manchester 5 (8 innings): At Manchester, the two teams battled to a tie.

Each team will get one point in the standings.

Chris Beaudoin (3 for 4) and Adam Kipp (homer, two RBIs) led Manchester. Ty Gerber was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Dillsburg.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 3, York Township 2: At York Township, Zach Gettys led the Cardinals by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings. He struck out seven, walked one, allowed one earned run and picked up the win.

Also for Windsor, Shawn Wilson went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Cole Daugherty tripled with one run scored and Grant Schwartz doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

For Township, Zach Ness went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Matt Attig went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Max Naill went 2 for 4.

Stewartstown 14, Jacobus 2: At Jacobus, Justin Sommer led the Vets by going 4 for 5 at the plate, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.

Also for Stewartstown, Matt Bucket went 3 for 5 with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored; Jason Mitchell went 2 for 3 with homer, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored; Jere Preston went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored; and Cody Brittain had three runs scored.

For Jacobus, Mike Austin went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored; Tyler Taylor went 2 for 2; and Justin Kilpatrick went 2 for 4.

Stewartstown connected for 15 hits, including four homers and three doubles.

AMERICAN LEGION

New Oxford 13, Spring Grove 3 (6 innings): At New Oxford, Brevin Neveker led the home team by going 3 for 3, including a grand slam, a double, two runs scored and seven RBIs.

Also for New Oxford, Charles Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

For Spring Grove, Brock Allison went 2 for 2, including a triple, with one RBI; Owen Sporer went 2 for 3; and Dylan Shaffer picked up two RBIs.