Buy Photo Dylan Spangler, seen here in a file photo pitching for Spring Grove High School, threw a complete-game three-hitter vs. Hanover on Wednesday in York-Adams American Legion baseball action. Spangler struck out 10 without a walk in Spring Grove's 6-1 win. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dylan Spangler pitched a complete-game three hitter to lead Spring Grove to a 6-1 York-Adams American Legion win over visiting Hanover on Wednesday night.

Spangler struck out 10 and didn't allow a walk.

Owen Sporer powered the Spring Grove offense, going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs and a run scored.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Glen Rock 2, Northeastern 1 (8 innings): At Glen Rock, the home team plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth on a Northeastern error to break the 1-1 deadlock and capture a walk-off victory.

Conor Custer led the home team with a double, one run scored and one RBI, while Logan Comber went 1 for 2 with one run scored. Comber also started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing no earned runs in the no-decision.

For Northeastern, Jaden Hennel went 2 for 4, Robert Hartman went 1 for 2 with one run scored and Bryce Snyder threw 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one earned run, but took the loss.

For the game, Glen Rock only connected for two hits.

New Oxford 6, Southwest York 1: At Hanover, three New Oxford pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Brevin Neveker (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run), Colin Miller (two hits, double, RBI), Peyton Megonnell (two hits, run), Luke Rickrode (two hits, triple, two runs) and Charles Clark (two hits, two RBIs) paced New Oxford's 12-hit attack.

Pleasureville 4, York City 4 (8 innings): At Small Athletic Field, both teams plated two runs apiece in the fifth inning, making the game 4-4, and neither was able to plate a go-ahead run, ending the game after eight innings of play.

Each team will receive one point in the standings.