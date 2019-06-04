Buy Photo Stewartstown's Cody Brittain is chased by East Prospect's Bren Taylor in a file photo. Brittain pitched a shutout on Tuesday vs. the Pistons. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Stewartstown didn't have a hit through seven innings, but still emerged with a 3-0 Susquehanna League baseball victory over East Prospect on Tuesday evening.

Prospect's Jeremy Sebathne had a no-hitter through seven innings. In the top of the eighth, however, Stewartstown got a single from Evan Tanner, an RBI double from Jesse Brittain and a two-run triple from Mike Lizzi Jr.

Sebathne pitched all eight innings, striking out 15 and walking three.

Cody Brittain went the distance for Stewartstown, also allowing three hits and striking out three. He did allow six walks.

Austin Delinger and Dalton Renn doubled for Prospect.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Hallam 4, Windsor 3 (11 innings): Eric McNeil's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning gave Hallam the win.

The game was the completion of a suspended game from last Thursday.

Angel Matias (two hits, RBI, run), Joe Pietrobone (two hits, run) and Zach Zambito (two RBIs) led Hallam's offense.

Matt Ruth got the win with four innings of hitless, scoreless relief, striking out seven and walking four.

Windsor was led by Cole Daugherty (two hits, two runs) and Shawn Wilson (two hits, two RBIs).

In the regularly scheduled game, Hallam led 2-0 in the fifth inning when that game got suspended.

Ruth again pitched four shutout, hitless innings, striking out seven and walking one. Kerry Clark also pitched a shutout, hitless inning for Hallam. Matias (two hits, RBI) and Zambito (two hits, RBI, run) paced Hallam's offense.

York Township 13, Felton 0: At York Township, Zach Ness led the home team by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for the winners, Andy Freeburger went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Max Naill went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored, Micah Striebig went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI, Tyler Page went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brad Church doubled with two runs scored and Jay Dimler threw a complete game, striking out four, walking none and allowing three singles.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 3, Mount Wolf 1: At Stoverstown, Trevor Farrell threw a complete game to lead the home team to the victory.

Farrell struck out four, walked four and allowed three hits. Stoverstown scored all three runs in the third inning with two-outs. Jack Stinar hit a solo homer, while Zach Schuler and Nick Spangler each connected for RBI singles. Schuler finished 2 for 3.

For Mount Wolf, John Mehring's RBI single scored the lone run. Teammate Mark Burnside threw a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing only three hits outside of the third inning.

Jefferson 8, Pleasureville 7: At Jefferson, Zach Reed led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Also for Jefferson, Dylan Shaffer went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, two RBIs and two walks, and A.J. Triplin doubled with two RBIs.

For Pleasureville, Robin Summey went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs, while Clint Bohn went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI and Brad Smith scored two runs.

Manchester 3, Vikings 2: At Manchester: Matt Jordan singled home Logan Allison in the bottom of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and give the home team a walk-off victory.

Jordan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Manchester’s pitchers combined to allow only five hits for the game.

AMERICAN LEGION

Southwest York 3, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Ethan Stalnecker pitched a five-hit complete game to get the win, striking out 12 and walked five.

Josh Berzonski and Sam Lau had RBIs for Southwest. Berzonski also scored a run. Blake DiPetro and Austin Kipple had two hits apiece for Hanover. DiPetro drove in Hanover's run.