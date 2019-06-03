. (Photo: .)

Mitchell Burchett pitched a two-hitter and Nick Hardesty drove in four runs to lead Red Lion to an 11-1 triumph over Northeastern in a York-Adams American Legion baseball game on Monday evening.

The game lasted five innings.

Burchett struck out two and walked one.

Hardesty had a homer and a double. Ryan Stabley (two hits, two RBIs, run), Brandon Ritchey (two RBIs, two runs) and Christian Dennison (double, two runs, RBI) also excelled for Red Lion.

OTHER LEGION GAMES

South Western 11, Spring Grove 8 (5 innings): At Hanover, Derek Hoff led the home team by going 2 for 4, including a triple, with four RBIs. Teammate Angelo Alascio went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. For the visitors, Owen Sporer tripled with three RBIs and one run scored, while Dylan Shaffer went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Also for Spring Grove, Eli Tome scored three runs, while Brock Allison had a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Pleasureville 3, Dallastown 3 (8 innings): At Pleasureville, Landon Ness led the home team by going 3 for 5 with one run scored. Also for Pleasureville, Izak Nadzom doubled, while starting pitcher Michael Livingston threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, walking six and allowing two hits to receive a no-decision. For visitors, Cole Bankert went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks, while relief pitcher Peyton Fox threw 4 2/3 innings while striking out three, walking one and allowing no earned runs. The game is official and each team receives one point in the standings.

Dover 17, Shiloh 3 (5 innings): At Shiloh, Brayden Smith led the visitors by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Also for Dover, Konnor Gibboney went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Clayton Kennell went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; Anthony Friday doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Owen Kennell doubled with two RBIs and one run scored. For Shiloh, Logan Aldinger went 2 for 3.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Dillsburg 8, Mount Wolf 3: At Mount Wolf, Toby Sponseller pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, striking out five, walking three and allowing two earned runs.

Sponseller also had two hits, including a homer, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Dillsburg's other hitting leader was Jeremy Gilbert (three hits, two RBIs).

Jesse Sargen (triple, RBI, run) paced Mount Wolf.