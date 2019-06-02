Story Highlights Glen Rock of the Central League is off to a 7-0-1 start to the baseball season.

Glen Rock earned an 11-6 triumph over East Prospect on Sunday.

Dan Rogers led Glen Rock with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Glen Rock continued its stellar start to the 2019 local baseball season on Sunday with an 11-6 interleague triumph over visiting East Prospect.

Glen Rock, of the Central League, improved to 7-0-1. East Prospect, the defending Susquehanna League champion, fell to 8-2.

Glen Rock pounded out 11 hits, including three from Dan Rogers (double, two RBIs, two runs). Luke Knott doubled for the winners and scored three runs while driving in one. Conor Miller added two RBIs for Glen Rock, while Scott Merkel and Justin Anderson each scored two runs.

Glen Rock scored at least one run in each of its six at-bats, including a four-run first-inning outburst.

Mark Schauren (two hits, double, three RBIs), Ryky Smith (two hits, double, run) and D.J. Ream (two runs, RBI) led Prospect's offense.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Pleasureville 3, Jacobus 2: At Pleasureville on Saturday, the home team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win. The winning run scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Riley Hamberger pitched a complete-game seven-hitter to get the win. Mike Crowe pitched a complete-game six-hitter for Jacobus, allowing one earned run. He struck out seven.

Brandon Perks had two hits for the Hawks, while Brad Smith doubled and scored a run. Brett Alaimo had two hits and drove in two runs for Jacobus, while Justin Kilpatrick had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Manchester 3, Conrads 1: At Manchester on Saturday, Robby Elzinga and Kenny Kopp combined on a five-hitter.

Elzinga allowed five hits over six innings to get the win, striking out four and walking four. Kopp pitched a shutout, hitless seventh to get the save.

Austin Allison, Logan Allison and Elzinga each had two hits for Manchester. Austin Allison drove in two runs, while Logan Allison drove in one. One of Logan Allison’s hits was a double. Travis Hake had three hits, including a solo homer, for Conrads, while Rick Thompson doubled.

Josh Knaub took the loss for Conrads, allowing two earned runs over five innings.

Windsor 6, Dillsburg 1: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Windsor’s Ross Murog got the complete-game win, striking out four and allowing seven hits.

Windsor’s offense was led by Grant Schwartz (three hits, RBI, run) and Cole Daugherty (triple, double, two runs, RBI). Chad Speiser had two hits for Dillsburg.

Stewartstown 10, Mount Wolf 6: At Mount Wolf on Saturday, Cody Brittain (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs) powered Stewartstown.

Michael Lizzi Jr. (two doubles, two RBIs, run) and Jason Mitchell (two hits, double, run) also excelled for the winners. Danny Dierdorff (two hits, RBI) and Mark Burnside (double, run) led the Wolves.

Vikings 1, York Township 0: At Vikings on Saturday, Alexander Rohrbaugh pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out two without a walk.

York Township’s Zach Ness pitched five innings of six-hit shutout ball, but got a no-decision.

Carson Fries' sac fly in the bottom of the seventh gave Vikings the walk-off win, scoring Colton Kubicki, who finished with four hits, including a double. Michael Santiago also doubled for Vikings.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Conrads 10, York Township 6: At Conrads on Sunday, the home team used three big innings to earn the win.

Conrads scored three runs each in the first and fifth innings and four runs in the third.

Kevin Keesey (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Tracy Carr (two hits, double, two runs, two RBIs), Nolan Boushell (two hits, two RBIs, run), Travis Hake (two hits, double, two runs) and Michael Carr (two hits, RBI) paced Conrads.

Township was led by Derek Pitzer (three hits, double, three RBIs, run), Max Naill (two hits, triple, two runs) and D.J. Reed (double, RBI, run).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.