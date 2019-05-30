. (Photo: .)

It was a great night to be a Pleasureville pitcher.

The Pleasureville Hawks of the Central League got a two-hit shuout from Alex Myers in a 9-0 triumph at Dillsburg.

The Pleasureville American Legion team, meanwhile, got a combined two-hitter from three different pitchers in a 7-1 triumph over visiting Red Lion.

In the Central League game, which was halted after six innings, Myers struck out seven and walked three. Offensively for the Hawks, Devin Dellinger (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Robin Summey (two doubles, RBI, run), Trent Billings (two hits, RBI, run) and Clint Bohn (triple, three RBIs, run) had big games.

In the Legion contest, Michael Livingston (two innings, four strikeouts), Landon Ness (two innings, two strikeouts) and Grant Smeltzer (three innings, five strikeouts) combined on the two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. The Pleasureville Legion offense was paced by Josh Marquard (two hits, run) and Ness (double, RBI).

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 3, Mount Wolf 1: At Manchester, Michael Houseal pitched six innings of six-hit, one-run balll to get the win, striking out three and walking two.

Kenny Kopp pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh to get the save. Brandon Wetzel (two hits, two runs) and Trey McWilliams (double, two RBIs, run) paced the Manchester offense.

Mark Burnside doubled and drove in Mount Wolf's run. Donovan Oaks started for the Wolves and allowed two runs over five innings with six strikeouts. Jeremy Bentzel pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Glen Rock 7, Jefferson 1: At Jefferson, Zach Nadolny led the visitors by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Also for Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 3 for 5 with a double and one run scored; Dan Rhodes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Luke Knott went 2 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; and E.J. Nadolny and Jeff Noss combined to strike out nine, walk three and allow five hits.

For Jefferson, Derek Sheckard doubled with one run scored and two walks.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 11, Felton 0: At Felton, Tyler Page led the visitors by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Township, Andy Freeburger went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Brad Church went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Micah Striebig went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Antonio Barranca started on the mound and threw four innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing no earned runs. Barranca also connected at the plate for a double and picked up two RBIs.

For Felton, Cole Delp tripled.