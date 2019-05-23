Buy Photo Windsor's Zach Gettys, seen here in a file photo, pitched two innings of hitless, scoreless relief on Thursday in a 3-2 win over York Township. Gettys got the save. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two Windsor pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on Thursday evening in a 3-2 Susquehanna League victory over visiting York Township.

Tyler Stabley went five innings to get the win, fanning 11 and walking six while giving up four hits and two runs. Zach Gettys pitched two scoreless, hitless frames to get the save, striking out four and walking one. Gettys also had two hits and scored a run.

Shawn Wilson (two hits, RBI, run) and Grant Schwartz (two hits, double, RBI) also excelled for Windsor's attack.

York Township's James Striebig pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and seven hits. He struck out nine and walked one.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Jacobus 4, Stewartstown 3: At Jacobus, Casey Markey pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win

Kyle Saxman (two hits, RBI, run) and Justin Kilpatrick (double, RBI, run) led the Jacobus offense.

Stewartstown's Blake Kendrick also pitched a complete-game six-hitter. Jim Klingerman homered and drove in two runs for the Vets, while Adam Allshouse doubled.

East Prospect 15, Felton 1: At East Prospect, Jordan Higgins led the Pistons by going 4 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs and four runs scored.

Also for Prospect, Austin Dellinger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ryky Smith went 2 for 4 with three runs scored; Dalton Renn went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; Jeremy Mohr went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI; Drake Renn went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, two walks and one run scored; and starting pitcher Jeremy Sebathne threw five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing five hits.

For Felton, Cole Delp went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Conrads 12, Hallam 3 (6 innings): At Hallam, Ben Bills led the visitors by going 4 for 5, including a homer and a double, with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Also for Conrads, Joe Yourgal went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Spencer Butz went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Tracy Carr went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Nolan Boushell went 2 for 5 with one run scored and Kevin Keesey doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

For Hallam, Andrew Chronister went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 7, Pleasureville 2: At Glen Rock, the home team plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead (6-2) for good.

Daniel Rogers led the home team by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs. Also for Glen Rock, Scott Merkel tripled with three RBIs and two runs scored, Conor Miller went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; and Justin Anderson threw a complete game, striking out three, walking two and allowing one earned run.

For the Hawks, Matt Meyer doubled with one run scored and one RBI, while Tyler Wagner went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Mount Wolf 3, Vikings 1: At Mount Wolf, Donovan Oaks pitched five innings of four-hit, one-run ball to get the win.

Zac Stoll pitched two scoreless, one-hit innings to get the save.

Colby Smith doubled and drove in two runs for the Wolves. Mark Burnside also doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Carson Fries had two hits and an RBI for Vikings, while Anthony Kahley doubled. Vikings' Tyler Seiffert pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and zero earned runs.