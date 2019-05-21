Buy Photo Hallam Express pitcher Matt Ruth. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Matt Ruth pitched four innings of hitless, shutout relief on Tuesday night to lead Hallam to a 7-2 Susquehanna League victory at York Township.

Ruth struck out seven and didn't walk a batter in a dominating effort to pick up the win. Ruth also doubled and scored a run at the plate.

Kerry Clark powered the Hallam offense with a homer and triple, to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Eric McNeil (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Alex Tucci (two RBIs) and Joe Pietrobone (double, run) also excelled for the winners.

Brady Lefever had two hits and an RBI for Township.

Hallam is now 2-2. Township fell to 0-3.