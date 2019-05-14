. (Photo: .)

East Prospect took advantage of some sketchy York Township defense to grab a 7-2 Susquehanna League victory on Tuesday evening.

The game was moved from York Township to East Prospect because of wet field conditions at Township.

Township committed three errors leading to six unearned runs. Township pitchers also allowed seven walks. The Pistons, meanwhile, committed just one error and allowed zero unearned runs and three walks.

Ryky Smith drove in two runs for the winners, while Jordan Higgins scored three runs. Dalton Renn and Thomas Taylor doubled.

Prospect's Seth Lefever got the win, allowing two runs over four innings. Terry Godfrey got the save with three shutout, two-hit innings.

Derek Pitzer had three hits, including a homer, for Township, while Brady Lefever had two hits and an RBI.

Township's Zach Ness allowed one earned run over four innings, while Matt Attig didn't give up a run in two innings of work.