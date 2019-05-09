Story Highlights The York-Adams League baseball playoff semifinals are set for Monday.

The semifinals pit Dallastown vs. West York and Biglerville vs. Gettysburg.

The league championship game is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Grove High.

Dallastown players celebrate after a pivotal York-Adams Division I victory over rival Red Lion on Monday, April 29. The Wildcats hope to celebrate again when the Y-A League playoffs conclude next Tuesday.

The pairings for the 2019 York-Adams League Baseball Tournament have been set.

Now, league officials must hope for a little better cooperation from Mother Nature.

The 2018 league baseball playoffs were canceled because of bad weather, so there will not be a defending champion for this spring's tournament.

The 2019 playoffs are set to start Monday with semifinal action and conclude Tuesday with the championship game.

The four Y-A division champions will make up the field: Dallastown (17-2 overall) from Division I, Gettysburg (16-2) from Division II, West York (13-6) from Division III and Biglerville (15-5) from Division IV.

Monday's semifinals will pit Dallastown vs. West York in an all-York County affair at Spring Grove, while Gettysburg battles Biglerville in an all-Adams County meeting at New Oxford. Both games are slated for 5 p.m. starts.

The championship game is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Grove.

Although there is no defending champion from 2018, Dallastown has won the two previous league tournaments that have been held in 2016 and 2017.

Based on overall record, recent form and enrollment, Dallastown and Gettysburg would have to be considered the pre-tournament favorites.

Dallastown is the only Class 6-A team in the field and has won seven straight games. Gettysburg, a 5-A program, has soared to 15 straight wins after starting the season at 1-2. One of those early-season Gettysburg losses came to Dallastown, 15-3.

Dallastown is No. 2 in the latest District 3 6-A power ratings, while Gettysburg is No. 3 in the 5-A power ratings.

West York and Biglerville, meanwhile, have struggled a bit of late. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last nine, while the Canners are 3-3 over their last six games.

West York is No. 16 in the latest District 3 5-A power ratings. With 14 teams making the district field, the league tournament may mark the end of the Bulldogs' season. Biglerville is No. 1 in the 3-A district field.

Biglerville beat West York in late March, 7-4.

West York is looking to win its first league tournament title since 2015. That was the Bulldogs' third league playoff crown in four seasons.

Neither Gettysburg nor Biglerville has ever won a Y-A League baseball tournament crown.

