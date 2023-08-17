Arbittier, Steele capture singles titles at York City-County Tennis Tournament

A pair of college tennis standouts became first-time champions at the York City-County Tennis Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Arbittier captured the men's open singles title, knocking off tournament organizer and six-time defending champion Phil Myers in straight sets in the final. And Alisa Steele won the women's open championship with a three-set victory over Lexie Lakatosh at Farquhar Park in York City.

The 103rd annual tournament began with doubles play Aug. 9, with the open singles brackets beginning Saturday. Champions were crowned in a wide range of singles and doubles brackets, although the men's and women's open singles and doubles draws drew the most attention from assembled spectators. The open fields featured a mix of high school and college players as well as adults who still play at a high competitive level.

Both Arbittier and Steele are former York-Adams League standouts entering their sophomore seasons in college. Arbittier, a Dallastown graduate, plays Division I tennis at Rider University in New Jersey. Steele starred at West York and now competes for Dickinson College, which plays in one of the toughest conferences in NCAA Division III.

For both players, winning this tournament was a longtime goal.

Champion dethroned: Myers, who teaches at Wisehaven Tennis Center and starred at York High and York College, had won seven of the last eight men's open singles titles, including six straight. But Arbittier earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory to win it all Wednesday.

This was Arbittier's first time competing in the City-County open draw; he had played at the intermediate level before and was slated to play in open singles last year but pulled out due to knee tendinitis. Arbittier also broke his wrist this March and didn't get back on the court until June, so this tournament became a measuring stick for the state of his game before he returns to Rider next month.

"This one feels pretty good," Arbittier said. "It was definitely a goal, by the end of the summer before I went back to college, to start playing better tennis. And I think that winning this tournament definitely allowed me to get the confidence going into my upcoming season."

After beating Josh Sanderson 6-2, 6-1 and Josh Pantaloni 6-1, 6-0, Arbittier drew a semifinal matchup with Ben Sentz, who was his doubles partner earlier in the tournament. It took two hours, 20 minutes in Tuesday's semis for Arbittier to win 6-4, 6-2.

Like many of the area's up-and-coming tennis players, Arbittier knows Myers well and has worked with him at clinics and camps at Wisehaven. The two have plenty of familiarity with each other's games, but Arbittier put together a tactical game plan with friends that he used to take a first-set lead. He made the most of it, ultimately knocking off Myers by the same score as his semifinal win.

"Going into it, I wasn't quite sure if I would have been able to beat (Myers)," Arbittier said, "but training a bunch this summer and getting more confident with my strokes just allowed me to feel confident going into the match. So I think that's really what did it, just the confidence aspect."

Dream come true: Steele had competed in this tournament three times before, achieving mixed results. But the No. 2 seed in the women's singles draw steamrolled her way into the finals, dropping just one game in her first two matches combined. She won the first set 6-2 against Lakatosh on Wednesday but had to bounce back after falling 6-2 in the second set. Steele did just that, capturing the title with a dominant 6-0 win in the final frame.

"It's still kind of sinking in," Steele said. "It's always been my dream to win the open on the women's side, and now it's true."

Steele opened the eight-player tournament by blanking New Oxford's Kaelyn Balko in the quarterfinals. Like Arbittier, she defeated her City-County doubles partner in the semifinals, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Hempfield's Sophie Carson. But Steele still felt like an underdog against No. 1-seed Lakatosh, a Red Lion senior who's gotten the best of several head-to-head matchups between the two. Lakatosh won the City-County singles title two years ago.

Perhaps Steele's biggest individual accolade prior to Wednesday was the York-Adams Class 2A championship as a high school senior in 2021. She claimed that title over Eastern York's Evelyn Whiteside, who was the two-time defending champion. Wednesday's triumph reminded her of that moment, although it came on an even bigger stage. And it likely wouldn't have happened without the power she's added to her game in the last year.

"Before this year, pretty much all I did was push the ball back and play defensive," Steele said. "And this year, a lot of people like my coaches and my dad, they were telling me I had to add something to my game. So I learned to hit not just passive shots, but I learned to hit aggressive shots. And I usually use my traditional style of pushing, and then I wait for them to leave a ball short and then I have an opportunity to use what I learned this year to hit harder."

That power surge was on full display in the third set. With the men's final ending in straight sets, nearly all eyes at Farquhar Park were on the women's match. And Steele rose to the moment, turning in a performance she'll never forget.

More champions: Littlestown's Cyrus Marshall defeated Bermudian Springs' Parker Sanders 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the men's intermediate singles final Wednesday. Both players competed in the District 3 Class 2A boys' tournament this spring after Marshall finished third and Sanders fourth in the York-Adams 2A tournament.

Despite falling in the men's open singles final, Myers still added to his trophy case at the event. He paired with Matt Taylor to win the men's open doubles crown — the tandem's third in a row, and Myers' fourth straight — and added a mixed open doubles championship with Rachel Haupt over the weekend. Haupt also finished atop the mixed 7.5 doubles field with Kyle Salaga.

Amy Campion, the 2022 women's open singles winner, did not compete in the singles draw this year but won her second consecutive doubles title with Hilary Kuker. The women's 7.5 doubles title went to Summer Antkowiak and Julianne Cassady.

Other championship tandems included Vik Patel and Ryan Nguyen in men's 7.5 doubles; Evan Robinson and John David Schneider in men's 6.0 doubles; and Wes Hawk and Troy Petry in men's 55+ doubles.