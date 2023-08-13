York City-County Tennis Tournament sees pair of repeat doubles champions

Staff Report

York Dispatch

A pair of familiar tandems captured the Men's and Women's Open Doubles championships at the 103rd Annual Marion Brown York City-County Tennis Tournament on Saturday at Farquhar Park.

Phil Myers and Matt Taylor captured the men's tournament for the third consecutive year, while Amy Campion and Hillary Kuker repeated as champions on the women's side.

Doubles play at the historic event began last Wednesday, Aug. 9, while singles play began Saturday and is set to conclude this Wednesday. Myers, the tournament organizer and an instructor at Wisehaven Tennis Center, has won the last six Men's Open Singles titles, while Campion won the women's tournament in 2022 but is not competing in singles this year.

Myers' victory in open doubles is his fourth in a row, with Taylor pairing with him for the last three. The duo defeated Nate Gambino and Stefan Koruga 6-1, 6-1 in Saturday's championship match after dispatching Mikesh Desai and Kaltrin Bullaj in the semifinals of the six-team bracket. Gambino and Koruga defeated Ben Sentz and Jonathan Arbittier in the semifinals.

Campion and Kuker defeated Lexie Lakatosh and Rachel Haupt by a 6-4, 6-2 margin in Saturday's Women's Open Doubles finale. The women's singles bracket was set to begin Sunday, with eight players competing for the title. The men's singles bracket was trimmed from 23 to 16 on Saturday, then to eight on Sunday.

