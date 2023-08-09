York-Adams bowlers dominate at state mixed bowling tourney

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

York bowlers dominated the Pennsylvania USBC Mixed Tournament held at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport over six weekends. The tournament concluded July 23.

York teams captured five of the top 20 spots in the scratch team event and seven of the top 20 spots in the scratch doubles competition. Approximately 175 teams and 375 doubles tandems competed.

The YCA-KP squad of George and Beth Kostjal, along with Jerred and Chelsea Poff, finished third in scratch team. The YCA-GM foursome of Chris and Danielle Green, Matt Grove and Stephanie Whipple-Miller placed fourth.

The Greens teamed up with the Poffs to form YCA-No. 1 and garnered seventh place. The No Casino Tonight squad of Travis and Jen Sparks, along with Nathan Strausbaugh and Susie Colello, nailed down 11th place. The YCA-No. 2 team of the Kostjals, Grove and Whipple-Miller took 13th place.

In scratch doubles competition, Strausbaugh and Jen Sparks captured third place, while Whipple-Miller and Mark Fuhrman took fourth place. The Kostjals placed ninth. Beth Kostjal teamed up with Matt Grove to earn 13th. The Poffs notched a 16th-place finish. Whipple-Miller partnered with Fuhrman to earn 17th place. She later teamed with Grove to take 20th place.

Strausbaugh and Jen Sparks combined their scores to add an 11th place finish in handicap doubles.

In the men's all-events scratch category, Chris Green finished third, while Mark Fuhrman, Jerred Poff and Travis Sparks placed 10th, 12th and 17th, respectively.

In the women's all-events scratch competition, Jen Sparks, Beth Kostjal and Chelsea Poff finished 13th, 17th and 19th, respectively.

Nathan Strausbaugh finished 14th in the men's all-events handicap category.

Chris Green captured the handicap and scratch no-bowl men's singles titles on the strength of his 856 series. Strausbaugh garnered fourth in the handicap division and ninth in the scratch competition. Matt Grove finished 20th in the scratch division.

For complete results, visit bowlpa.com.