New Jersey bowler wins Bowlers Supply/Storm Open at the tape

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

A one-inch piece of bowling tape may have been the difference between first and second place at the Bowlers Supply/Storm PBA East Region Open at Colony Park North Lanes on Sunday.

Jake Rollins of Glen Rock, N.J., downed Alex Cavagnaro of Massapequa, N.Y., in the final match, 243-223, to capture the title, worth $2,500. Cavagnaro collected $1,300 for second place.

After rolling 11 games of match play (one game against each opponent), Rollins entered the position round in second place, trailing Cavagnaro by 38 pins. He needed to defeat Cavagnaro by nine pins to collect the winner's check. Under match play format, bowlers receive 30 bonus pins for a win and plus or minus the number of pins over 200.

Cavagnaro and Rollins matched strikes in the first two frames, but then Rollins left the 2-4-5-8, which he converted. Cavagnaro struck to take the lead.

Rollins responded by inserting a one-inch piece of bowling tape in the thumb hole of his bowling ball and then proceeded to reel off five consecutive strikes. Meanwhile, Cavagnaro spared in the fifth frame and left a critical 6-7 split in the sixth frame.

Although both bowlers struck in the seventh frame, Rollins enjoyed a 29-pin lead. He was never threatened the rest of the way.

"The ball didn't come off my hand very well in the third frame," said Rollins, who won his second PBA East Region title. "My thumb had shrunk some while we were waiting for the position round. The bowling tape put me back on track."

Bowlers' thumbs tend to swell up the more they bowl. Rollins and the other 11 finalists had been bowling for nearly 4 1/2 hours, almost non-stop, when they took a 10-minute break while the position round matchups were determined.

The difference between first and second place was $1,200, so the move to add the bowling tape paid off handsomely.

"The split in the sixth frame killed me, particularly since Jake was bowling such a solid game," Cavagnaro said. "It's difficult to overcome a split that late in the game."

Rollins and Cavagnaro each went 9-3 in match play and both averaged 232.

"Winning my second PBA East Region title is a boost to my confidence," Rollins said. "This is a very competitive region."

Local bowlers Jimmy Plessinger, Andrew Carson, Scott Schnur Jr. and Ben Lamb also competed in the tournament. For complete results, visit pba.com.