Former champs eye another PBA East Region title at Colony Park North

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Four former champions are among the 100 bowlers from 11 states who are expected to compete in the Professional Bowlers Association Bowlers Supply/Storm Open at Colony Park North Lanes this weekend.

Anthony Pepe, a southpaw from East Elmhurst, N.Y., has won twice in York. He topped the field in 2014 and 2017. Pepe defeated B.J. Moore in 2017 and Danny Wiseman in 2014.

Lefty Anthony Neuer of Lewisburg, Pa., captured the tournament title in 2019 when he was just 17 years old. He was the youngest bowler in the field of 108 competitors. He defeated Pepe in the championship match.

Thomas Coco of Cortlandt, N.Y., won his first PBA East Region title in 2016. The southpaw downed PBA veteran Brad Angelo in the champion match.

Rick Graham of Elizabethtown, Pa., won the tournament in 2015 in front of his family. He defeated Rusty Thomsen.

Early local entries include Scott Schnur Jr., Jimmy Plessinger, Andy Carson and Ben Lamb.

The weekend kicks off with a pro-am event at 7 p.m. Friday. PBA bowlers roll eight games of qualifying on Saturday. Squad A starts at 8 a.m. and Squad B at 2:30 p.m. The top 16 bowlers advance to Sunday. The format will be determined based on the number of entries.

First place is expected to pay $3,000. The tournament is open to spectators and there is no charge.