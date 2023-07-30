Rahmer gets ninth Lincoln win of the season, leads nation with 11 wins

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his ninth Lincoln Speedway win of the season in Saturday’s Rack Daddy’s Rumble 35-lap feature. The $7,000 victory was Rahmer’s nation-leading 11th of the season overall and his 33rd career Lincoln win.

Michael Millard grabbed the early race lead from the pole position and held the top spot for 18 laps before Danny Dietrich, who had started 10th, grabbed the lead away. Meanwhile, Rahmer was working his way forward from the 12th starting spot. The race had gone nonstop after a red flag on the opening lap for a tangle between Jordan Givler and Brandon Rahmer, which saw Brandon Rahmer’s car flip. No one was injured.

The only other slow down of the race occurred when Tyler Esh came to a stop on the 30th lap. That put Freddie Rahmer behind Dietrich and the two waged war over the last five laps, with Rahmer getting under Dietrich as the cars passed under the white flag for one lap to go. Rahmer took the top spot in the first turn of the final lap and raced on to a 0.394 second victory over Dietrich. Aaron Bollinger finished third, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Riley Emig, Kyle Reinhardt, York’s Chase Dietz, York’s Glenndon Forsythe and Billy Dietrich.

Veteran racer Frankie Herr raced to his first win of the season in the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Herr started fourth and had the lead by the completion of the first lap. He held the top spot the rest of the way to best Doug Hammaker at the finish. Jayden Wolf finished third with Etters’ Tylar Rutherford and Cody Fletcher in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kody Hartlaub, Manchester’s Logan Rumsey, Nash Ely, Steve Owings and Scott Fisher.

Williams Grove: Steve Buckwalter got his first Williams Grove win of the season and second overall Friday evening. Buckwalter’s $5,000 victory was his 13th at the Grove.

Buckwalter started second and outgunned pole sitter Austin Bishop at the start to lead all 25 laps of the feature. Bishop ran the second the whole event, with Devon Borden finishing third. Jeff Halligan and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. completed the top five. Track point leader Freddie Rahmer finished sixth after an eventful feature that saw him gain the hard charger award, coming from 17th position. He actually came farther than that — he spun out on the third lap and had to go to the rear of the field. Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Aaron Bollinger and Australian newcomer Ryan Newton, who was making his first ever Pennsylvania start.

Zach Newlin won the 358 sprint 25-lap feature for his second career win at the Grove. Newlin took the lead from Wellsville’s Chris Frank on the 10th lap and then had to fend off a furious charge from second place finisher Kody Hartlaub. Doug Hammaker, Frank and Derek Locke completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Manchester’s Logan Rumsey, Steve Owings, Justin Foster, Matt Findley and Cody Phillips.

BAPS: Tony Jackson made it two in a row in super sportsman competition at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. This time Jackson’s win came over Russ Mitten, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger third. Brogue’s Tyler Wolford and Jay Fannasy completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kenny Edkin, Timmie Barrick, Mike Enders, Matt Ondek and Troy Rhome.

Manchester’s Travis Horan won the limited late model invitational over Eric Tripp, Zach Kauffman, New Cumberland’s Matt Adams and New Cumberland’s Cameron Benyou.

Logan Carbaugh was the Central PA legends winner over Craley’s Bill Diehl with Seth Kearchner, Wayne Dutterer Jr. and Rick Hartwig in the top five.

Michael White won the 602 modified feature.

Selinsgrove: Drew Young won Saturday’s PASS 305 sprint car feature over Doug Dodson, with Zach Rhoads, Kenny Heffner and Etters’ Austin Reed in the top five.

Kody Sites won the street stock feature over Stan Wanner, Jake Toney, Hanover’s Danny Beard and Jim Palm.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

Bedford: Dover’s Coleby Frye was the super late model winner at Bedford on Friday evening. Frye’s victory in the Bedford Fair Gary Martz memorial event came over Bryan Bernheisel, Chuck Clise, Kyle Lee and Jeff Rine.

Hagerstown: Derick Quade won Saturday’s Steel Block Bandits crate late model event at Hagerstown. Jason Wilkens was the pure stock winner.

All Stars: The All Star circuit’s Midwest tour continued this week.

Thursday at Lake Ozark, Missouri, Aaron Reutzel was the winner over Parker Price Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Aryton Genneton and Zeb Wise. Justin Sanders drove the Dillsburg-based Macri racer to eighth, and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished 12th.

Friday at I-70 Speedway in Missouri, Kofoid was the winner over Reutzel, Rico Abreu, Corey Day and Sanders. Macri was 15th.

Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, Abreu was the winner over Kofoid, former local racer Justin Henderson, Austin McCarl and Brian Brown. Macri was sixth and Sanders seventh.

Rain: Saturday racing at Port Royal and Path Valley was rained out. The World of Outlaws in New York state was also rained out Saturday.