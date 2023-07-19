York, Adams County bowlers fare well at state tournament

Barry Sparks

Bowlers from York and Adams counties fared well at the 83rd Pennsylvania USBC Championships held in Reading, Berks County.

The 10-weekend tournament attracted nearly 3,700 bowlers.

Chad Gulden posted the highest finish for local bowlers, as he tallied 2,469 pins to place second in the handicap all-events competition. Donald Beachtel finished 22nd, while Julie Miller took 27th.

Miller and Beachtel compiled 1,663 pins to finish fourth in handicap doubles.

Ben Lamb captured fifth in the scratch all-events category with a 2,225 score. Todd Peffer garnered ninth.

In handicap singles, Cody Wagman finished ninth with a 844. Chris Laub placed 12th.

The BowlerMaxx YCA team of Greg Bruff, Chris Green, Paul Wolfram, Eric Smith and Mike Spangler posted a 3,443 score to take 10th place in the scratch division. The Let’s Go team of Bruff, Ryan Graham, Andy Carson, Todd Sigeti and Cody Shoemaker placed 25th, while the Bound for Glory squad of Khrystyna Liske, Michael Wright, Thomas Moran, Ben Lamb and Stephen Smith finished 31st.

In the handicap team division, the York County Chop Shop fivesome of Kevin Nusz, Robert Curran, Lawrence Pomerleau Sr., Jose Vega and Douglas Horner finished 20th.

Tom Moran and Gage Shultz teamed up to capture 12th in the scratch doubles competition.

Bruff rolled a 771 to grab 13th place in the scratch singles category. Adam Gladfelter finished 23rd, while Robert Blizzard and Andy Carson tied for 26th.

In the no bowl, seniors scratch competition, Robert Myers placed 20th, while Rich Heilman claimed the 24th spot.

For a complete list, visit bowl.pa.com.