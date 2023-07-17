One-time high school rivals team up for Windsor

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

One of the biggest rivalries on the local high school athletic scene is the one between backyard foes Red Lion and Dallastown. Often times a season can be made or broken simply by not defeating the opposing school.

After the high school season is over, however, it is not uncommon for rivals to become teammates.

Such is the case with standouts Connor Barto of Dallastown and Jason Krieger of Red Lion. Whenever the Wildcats and Lions square off, Barto and Krieger are adversaries, but during Susquehanna League baseball action, the two are anything but. The pair are teammates for the Windsor Cardinals.

“It’s actually been real cool,” Krieger said. “We’ve been really good friends for a couple of years. I mean, this whole offseason we’ve been lifting together. I’ve known him for a while and he’s a really good player.”

The 6-foot-4 Barto was the York-Adams League Player of the Year in 2022 after helping the Wildcats win the Division I title. Barto went 3-1 last year with a 0.81 ERA and finished his high school career with a 9-5 record with 137 strikeouts over 122 2/3 innings. Barto also hit over .400 his sophomore and junior seasons — the latter of which he hit .449 with five homers, eight doubles and 29 RBIs for Dallastown — and finished with a .367 batting average for his career.

Krieger, who was a first-team all-star in 2022 as a pitcher, matched his good friend by capturing the 2023 Pitcher of the Year award. Krieger racked up 60 strikeouts over 49 innings while tallying a 2.86 ERA in the process this season.

“It’s a little different being on the same side with him,” Krieger said of Barto. “But it feels like a good side, though.”

Continuing their careers: Both standouts may continue to team up with the Cardinals during the next few summers, but they are headed in separate directions at the next level. Barto will move on to Shippensburg this fall, while Krieger will head north to the University of Maine as an NCAA Division I prospect.

Krieger’s performances at Red Lion and well as during the travel ball season helped gain the attention of the coaches at Maine. They got in touch with him after his sophomore season, and after a visit to the campus, Krieger was sold.

“It was pretty quick,” Krieger said. “Just four or five months I would say. I was playing at a tournament in Reading, and Frank Cooney owns the complex and runs it and they have colleges that come there and watch you play. They saw me pitch a game in the tournament, so that’s where it all started.”

The visit to Orono, Maine, went better than Krieger could have expected. He quickly bonded with the coaches while taking in the surroundings.

“The coaching staff there is really good,” Krieger said. “I really liked them and it was just my kind of spot. I love to go fishing and it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. I like that kind of stuff because I’m not really a big-city guy.”

Krieger confirmed that he was recruited solely to pitch even though he has played the field on his nonpitching days for Red Lion and Windsor. During a double-header with East Prospect on Independence Day, Krieger had the opportunity to hit against former San Diego Padres farmhand Dylan Stoops, which was an experience to say the least.

“He still brings it pretty good,” Krieger said of Stoops, who pitched collegiate ball at the University of Richmond. “He was definitely better than any of the high school pitching I saw this season.”

Accomplished pitchers: While the overall season hasn’t gone the way the defending champs from Windsor would like it — the Cardinals are 12-14 on the campaign so far — there’s no question that having two accomplished pitchers has been a godsend for the organization.

Barto nearly scored a victory over rival East Prospect on the mound on July 4 until the Pistons rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab the win.

Krieger was on the hill for his team the week before as he struck out eight in five innings to help the Cards to a 5-1 victory over Stewartstown.