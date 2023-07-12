National slow pitch softball tournament coming to York in September

Adult slow pitch softball teams from all over the United States and Puerto Rico will converge on York City in September to compete in the USA Slow Pitch National Championships.

It is the first time York City will host the event sanctioned by the International Slow Pitch Softball (ISPS) Organization. It will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Bob Hoffman Sports Complex at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The event is being funded through a $50,000 grant through the York County Tourism Grant Program, which the International Slow Pitch Softball Organization applied for last year and was granted.

Explore York Tourism Grant Program Manager Elizabeth Waite said the grants are used to invest in York’s tourism economy and bring impact events like the USA Slow Pitch National Championships to the county to draw visitors to the area.

MORE:Shapiro points to York City urban farm as an example to others

MORE:Man shot in York City Saturday has died in the hospital, police say

MORE:York City's surveillance camera network project takes next steps toward a specific plan

“This project capitalizes on York’s long-time passion for sports, its beautiful outdoor amenities and our welcoming atmosphere that would make anyone feel at home,” Waite said.

International Slow Pitch Softball Commissioner Manuel Ferrero said this will be first time the event has been held outside of Florida. The multi-day event will have men’s, women’s, co-ed and senior divisions competing for national titles.

“This event would not be possible without the generous support of the York County Tourism Grant Program and my long-standing relationship with the Sport York team,” Ferrero said.

Rasheeda Martin of Sport York, which helps bring sports events to York County, said there will be around 1,000 visitors coming to York as a result of the tournament with estimated economic impact of around $1.1 million.

“We are thrilled to bring this sort of traffic and support to our local hotels, restaurants and small businesses,” Martin said.

Melissa Beaverson, director of destination marketing for Explore York, said a long-standing relationship between the ISPS, Martin and Explore York President Laura Wagner helped pave the way for the tournament to be brought to York.

“They have been showcasing York County for a couple of years now,” Beaverson said.

Beyond that relationship, Beaverson said the aggressive bid package put together by Explore York made it possible for the tournament to be brought to town.

Sport York is a division of Explore York and was designed to recruit events, generate economic impact and position York County as a premier sports destination.

The Sport York program generates roughly $25 million annually in additional economic impact for the county through sports tourism and events, Beaverson said.