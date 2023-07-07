Trinity Thomas on training for 2024 Summer Olympics: 'I still have fuel in the tank'

Edgar Thompson

Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Gymnast Trinity Thomas’ final star turn at Florida didn’t follow the script and culminate with the storybook ending many expected or wanted — none more than the Gators’ record-setter.

But Thomas, a former West York star athlete, moved past her disappointment at the NCAA Championships and turns her attention to a second act on an even bigger stage.

The 22-year-old returns to UF to serve as a student-assistant coach, pursue her second master’s degree and train for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“I still have fuel in the tank,” she said. “Let’s see how much.”

More:'If you take this space, where will we replace it?': Residents oppose rezoning of former Red Lion Country Club

More:'Drag is not a crime': Follow the local performers taking drag to the Appell Center

More:DNA sealed the deal on homicide charges in 2022 case: Police

Thomas’ talent, mettle and Type A personality position her to make a strong run at a spot on the U.S. team. The 5-foot-3 whirling dervish first must fully recover from an ill-timed injury that derailed her remarkable 2023 season and hindered the Gators’ bid for a national title.

Florida’s leader defended her all-around title at the SEC championships as the Gators posted a record-setting score. The program’s fourth national title was well within reach in Thomas’ final season when she severely strained her lower right calf and Achilles tendon March 31 during the NCAA Regionals in Pittsburgh, where dozens of family and friends gathered just three hours from her native York, Pa.

Thomas, the 2022 national all-round champion, fought through the pain and tears to compete on the vault and uneven bars during the April 16 NCAA finals but could not compete in the floor exercise, her specialty, and the balance beam, where she is among the nation’s best.

Losing by .150 to Oklahoma was a crushing end to a special season for Thomas, who Thursday was named SEC Female Athlete of the Year. Yet, Thomas, the oldest of four children, pushed to support her teammates and contribute best she could.

“They did an incredible job in the end,” she said Wednesday. “I was just really proud of them and being able to see them do their thing was honestly heartwarming and helped me like work through my stuff, too. I come from a big family. So we’re always like looking out for each other and helping each other.

“So it’s kind of been ingrained in me since I was young.”

Thomas began to compete as a 7-year-old, dreaming of the Olympics much of her life.

A member of the U.S. Senior National Team from 2016-20, Thomas posted several strong finishes at the 2018 U.S. Championships. But her push for a spot on the 2020 squad ended when she severely sprained both ankles during the season. Unable to train for the U.S. team, which competed in 2021 in Tokyo due to the pandemic, Thomas wondered whether her best years were behind her.

Instead, she rebounded to perform at a higher level than before, recording 20 perfect 10s during the past two seasons to give her 28 and tie the NCAA all-time mark.

“I know that no road is smooth all the way and that is totally okay,” she said. “You learn so much through adversity — and I’ve been through a lot of adversity.”

Thomas continues to face her share of headwinds.

Her recovery continues at a slow, steady pace. Thomas is back training on soft surfaces, but does not plan to compete this summer.

“It’s not smart,” she said. “I need to focus on getting healthy.”

The goal is to be 100% for Team USA’s training camp in November. Thomas hopes the invitation-only gathering of the nation’s top gymnasts is her first step toward Paris.

“It’s one of the hardest teams to make,” she said. “It’s definitely not a walk in the park. The odds are not necessarily great, and that’s OK.”

Once she is able, Thomas will aim to re-establish skills required at the elite level with the national team but not necessarily as a collegian. Routines at the Olympic level are longer in duration and more involved.

“There are definitely going to be upgrades, a lot more skills that you’re going to see,” she explained.

While Thomas trains for Paris and pursues a master’s in entrepreneurship, she will serve as a mentor and role model to the Gators. It was not the ending Thomas imagined but is nonetheless perfect.

“I thought last year was a bonus year. This is another one,” she said. “There’s obviously something pretty special about this place. I absolutely love Florida and the coaches, the team and Gator Nation. I wasn’t ready, honestly, to leave and I’m excited that they’re willing to have me for a sixth year.”