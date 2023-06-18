York County bowling teams post impressive scores

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

York County teams posted some of the highest scores in the nation this past season, according to bowl.com, the official website of the United States Bowling Congress.

The YCA team of Paul Wolfram, Jerred Poff, Eric Smith and Chris Green rolled a 3,092 series on Nov. 13, 2022, while competing in a Lancaster tournament at Leisure Lanes. The score was fourth-highest in the country for a four-man team. Wolfram set the pace with an 802, while Poff added a 784. Smith tallied a 770 and Green rolled a 736.

“We have the perfect team dynamics,” Green said. “Jerred is eternally positive, and Eric is our emotional leader. Both of them help set the tone. We never get down, and we have great chemistry.”

Wolfram added: “We can definitely string together strikes. We have a lot of potential. We are all good friends, and we push each other.”

He said the team score would have been higher if they hadn’t left a couple opens in the final frame.

Green, Poff and Wolfram teamed up with Dennis Adams and Jeremy Complese to turn in the fourth highest five-man game. Green (290), Wolfram (288), Complese (277), Poff (269) and Adams (244) tallied a 1,368 game on April 5, 2023.

MORE:Danny Dietrich captures first Lincoln win of season

MORE:Nick Parker turns in solid start in Omaha, but Virginia sent home in two games

The quintet also registered a 3,792 series, seventh-highest, on the same night. Series totals were: Wolfram (816), Poff (806), Green (732), Adams (732) and Complese (706).

The Real Estate Exposure team of Keith Conley (267), Clair Dacheux III (300), Kim Dacheux (218), Matt Grove (279) and Stephanie Whipple-Miller (193) turned in a 1,257 game in January 2022. It was the fourth-highest in the country for a four-man, one-woman squad.

The team had also registered a 3,646 series, seventh-highest in the country, in November 2022. Team members and their scores were: Terry Miller (798); Grove (778); Dane Slenker (691); Whipple-Miller (690) and Clair Dacheux III (689).

The Mamba Mentality team of Rob Kohler, Gage Shultz, Andrew Stines and Brandy Waltersdorff turned in the fifth-highest series and the eighth-highest game for a three-men, one-woman combination on Jan. 2, 2023.

In posting a 2,917 series, Kohler rolled a 778, while Stines tallied a 724. Shultz recorded a 710 and Waltersdorff added a 708. For the 1,061 game, scores were: Kohler (280), Shultz (270), Waltersdorff (268) and Stines (248).

For a complete list of top team scores, visit bowl.com.