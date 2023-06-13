York County junior golf season begins with back-to-back tournaments

Staff Report

The York County Junior Golf Association began its 2023 season this week with tournaments Monday and Tuesday. The YCJGA opened the summer with the OSS Health Tournament at Royal Manchester on Monday, then followed with the Schmuck Lumber Tournament on Tuesday at Cool Creek Country Club in Wrightsville.

The YCJGA Tour is a professionally conducted series of eight 18-hole tournaments that runs until late July. After this week, events will be held each Monday for the remainder of the season. The tour is open for boys and girls from the ages of 8-18, and players compete in five different divisions at each event. Top players in point standings will have the opportunity to compete in a "Ryder Cup" event against a Franklin County team on July 31.

The Blue and White divisions are open to boys and girls from ages 15-18, with the Blue encouraged for players who can consistently shoot an 18-hole score of 99 or lower from the blue tees and the White for those who can regularly break 115 from the white tees. The Green division includes boys aged 14 and under who can shoot 120 or lower from the whites, while the Red division includes girls under 18 who play from the red tees. A nine-hole Orange division is open for boys and girls aged 8-13 who play from the red tees or closer.

Players were required to register for the season by June 5, and while the fields for each event will look slightly different, the point standings — which award 10 points for first place down to six for fifth place, with other finishers getting one point — encourage consistent participation. As such, several of the same names were at the top of the leaderboard on both Monday and Tuesday.

Monday: Ryan Hilyard won the OSS Health Tournament in the Blue division with the lowest score of the day at Royal Manchester, shooting a 78 to finish 6-over par. Dylan Poalucci finished second with an 80 and Lawson Leeper shot 82 to place third in the 15-player division.

Jacob Gerrick won the White division with a 79, defeating Ryley Bishop (80) by a single stroke. Patrick Knaub was third among 15 players with an 87.

Six girls competed in the Red division, with Olivia Kury and Vivienne Powers both shooting 85 and Kury taking first place via tiebreaker. Macy Trostle shot 100 to place third.

In the 21-player Green division, Mason Peart took first place with an 89. He was followed by Tyler Myers (91) and Coltin Zerfing (95). Eighteen players teed off in the Orange division, with Cole Miller shooting a nine-hole score of 45 to capture the victory. Jacob Birmingham was second with 46 and Jake Hines was third with 48.

Tuesday: At Cool Creek, Logan Christine fired a 73 to capture first place in a competitive Blue division at the Schmuck Lumber Tournament. Hilyard shot 74 to finish one behind, while Ryan Thomas took third with a 78. Seventeen players teed off in this division, with Christine among the competitors making their season debuts.

Ian Sorosky finished first among 18 golfers in the White division with an 80, just ahead of Ashton McMyne (81) and Everett Harold (83).

Kury won the Red division with a 79, followed by Gigi Merino (91) and Kaley Hebel (95). Powers was not in the division's six-player field for Tuesday's event.

Miller's 41 was good for first in the Orange division, with Ben Rimert and Hines shooting 46 to take second and third, respectively, in a field of 20. No results were available for the Green division as of Wednesday afternoon.

Up next: The Klein Dental Tournament at Regents' Glen Country Club is set for Monday, June 19.