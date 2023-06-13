York's Vickie Toomey celebrates women's state bowling crown

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Vickie Toomey of York spent much of her time at the Pennsylvania State USBC Women's Championships in Altoona searching for the right ball to use for the lane conditions and trying to figure out what line to play.

When she found the right combination, she struck gold.

Toomey topped the field of more than 1,300 women in the handicap singles category. The right-hander compiled an 846 handicap score in the five-weekend tournament which concluded May 21. She earned $400 for first place.

"It's an awesome feeling," she said. "Not many people can say they have won a state title. I have dreamed I could do something like this."

Toomey, 60, experimented with different balls and lines during the doubles event.

In the first game of singles, she rolled an 183, her average from the past season. More importantly, she felt she had matched up the right ball with the right line late in the game. Her inclination was correct. She popped off games of 241 and 257 to close the series.

"I was consistently in the pocket and getting a lot of carry in games two and three," she said. "It took me a while, but I finally got the right combination."

MORE:York County's Chance Marsteller makes USA wrestling world team with signature win

MORE:Virginia baseball's Nick Parker to represent Dallastown at College World Series

MORE:Plenty of options for local racing fans in busy week ahead

Toomey said the state title was especially sweet because she suffered a heart attack in April 2022 and had to battle to get back to her top form.

Toomey is eagerly looking forward to next year's state tournament.

"I would like to roll a 300 at the state tournament," she said. "I figure that would be a great time to roll my first 300."

Toomey also finished 15th in scratch singles, while Denise Beachtel placed 24th.

The YCB team of Stephanie Whipple-Miller, Chelsea Poff, Danielle Green and Brooke Meszaros garnered third place in the scratch division, while the Bowlerettes team of Susan Dewitt, Debby Mercier, Kim Powers and Sandy Richard took sixth in the handicap category.

Other top York-Adams finishers include: Chelsea Poff, second, and Melissa Pickett, 21st, in scratch all-events. Green and Poff teamed up to place 11th, while Pickett and Kristen Gessner captured 15th place in scratch doubles.

For complete results, visit www.bowlpa.com.