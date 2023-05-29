Macri, Dewease top finishers at Port Royal

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

For The York Dispatch

Lance Dewease ended his weekend the way he started it, in victory lane. Dewease led all 30 laps to win the Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal on Sunday evening. Dewease earned $29,000 for his 122nd victory at the Port.

Saturday winner Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, followed Dewease to the line, with Mike Wagner, Danny Dietrich and Devon Borden in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hunter Schuerenberg, Zeb Wise, Jeff Halligan, Tyler Courtney and Sam Hafertepe Jr,

Billy Brian Jr. was the wingless super sportsman winner over Trent Yoder, Tony Jackson, Cliff Brian Jr. and Sam Leonard.

Macri bested at All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday in the first night of the Bob Weikert Memorial at the Port Royal Speedway. Macri’s win in the 30-lap feature was worth $10,000.

Macri dominated the last half of race to score the win over Mike Wagner. Brent Marks finished third, with Dewease earning the hard charge award in fourth after gaining 12 positions. Logan Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten were Wise, Jeff Halligan, Justin Whittall, Courtney and Balne Heimbach.

Etters' Logan Spahr topped the PASS 305 sprints for his sixth overall win of the season. Jared Zionkowski, Seth Schonke, Jeff Weaver and Ken Duke Jr. followed Spahr to the line.

Williams Grove: Lance Dewease claimed the All Star feature on Friday at Williams Grove. Dewease’s win in the 30-lap event was worth $6,000.

Dewease started seventh at the Grove, as pole sitter Chase Dietz, of York, took the early lead. Dietz held the top spot until spinning while in lapped traffic on the 11th lap. Dietz's spin also collected Freddie Rahmer, who was running fifth at the time. Dietz's spin put Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in the lead, a position he held until Dewease made his move on the 19th lap.

Dewease went on to win over Danny Dietrich, with Macri, Devon Borden and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Jim Siegel, Cory Eliason, Zeb Wise and Brent Marks.

Bridgeport; Tyler Courtney upheld the honor of the All Stars in their opening event of this eastern swing on Thursday at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Courtney took the win over Kyle Reinhardt, with Anthony Macri, Hunter Schurenberg, Cory Eliason, Brent Marks, Devon Borden, Justin Whittall and Danny Dietrich in the top 10.

Lincoln: Freddie Rahmer rebounded from two disappointing nights to claim the Bob Leiby Memorial Race at Lincoln on Saturday evening. Rahmer’s fourth Lincoln win of the season was worth $5,000.

Rahmer suffered a flat tire running second at Bridgeport on Thursday and got collected while running fifth when Case Dietz spun Friday at Williams Grove. At Lincoln on Saturday, Rahmer started ninth and methodically worked his way forward.

Pole sitter Aaron Bollinger led the first 11 laps of Lincoln’s 30-lap feature before seventh starter Dylan Norris, of Hanover, took over the top spot. Rahmer had just passed Norris for the lead when the caution flew before the lap could be completed on the 24th circuit. Rahmer passed Norris again on the restart and went on to score the win over Norris and Bollinger. The winner’s brother, Brandon Rahmer, finished fourth, with Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith in fifth. Completing the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Tyler Ross, Billy Dietrich and Thomasville’s Chad Trout.

Kyle Hardy led all 30 laps of the super late model feature for the $3,000 win while an all-out war for positions went on right behind him. Six drivers battled for the second thru seventh spots, with veteran racer Gary Stuhler claiming second at the end. Jim Bernheisel, Jamie Lathroum and Mark Pettyjohn completed the top five, with Dylan Yoder, Newberrytown’s jason Covert, Bryan Bernheisel, Tyler Horst and Tyler Hershey completing the top 10.

Michael Smith fended off consistent challenges from Aydon Hare to win the 15-lap ARDC Midget feature. York’s Michael Markey, JR Booth and Eric Heydenreich completed the top five.

BAPS: Doug Hammaker raced to the win in the 358 Sprint Summer Series Dirty 30 at BSAPs Motor Speedway Saturday evening. Hammaker’s win came over Derek Locke, with Kody Hartlaub, Steve Owings and Chad Criswell in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Zach Newlin, Etters’ Tylar Rutherford, Chase Gutshall, Matt Findley and Justin Foster.

Matt Ondek drove to his first win of the season in the super sportsman feature. Ondek’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Luke Deatrick, Troy Rhome and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tony Jackson, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, York Haven’s Daniel John and Blake Brooks.

Devin Frey was the limited late model winner over Dover’s Jed latshaw, Dover’s Travis Horan, Etters’ Matt Adams and Matt Murphy.

York’s Patrick McClane topped the extreme stocks with Etters’ Sam Rial, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, Hunter Fulton and Etters’ Ty Huntsburger in the top five.

Path Valley: Trent Yoder got his first win of the season in the wingless super sportsman feature at Path Valley on Saturday. Yoder’s win came over Sam Leonard, with Derek Sheaffer, Steve Wilbur and Luke Lenker in the top five.

Bedford: Dylan Yoder won the Tuek Burkett Memorial super late model race at Bedford on Friday. Yoder’s win came over Jeff Rine, Kyle Lee, Matt Cosner and Tyler Emory.

Meanwhile at Clinton County, Yoder’s cousin Andrew Yoder was winning the limited late model feature on Friday.

USAC East Coast The USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints raced at Winchester, Virginia, on Saturday, with Preston Lattomus getting his second career win with the series. Joey Amentea, Briggs Danner, Bruce Buckwalter Jr. and Ed Aikin completed the top five.

World of Outlaws: The World of Outlaw sprint competed in a two-day show at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s preliminary event saw Brad Sweet take the win over his brother-in-law Kyle Larson. Carson Macedo, David Gravel and Skylar Gee completed the top five. Brock Zearfoss was sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart 11th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 22nd.

Saturday, Macedo was the winner over Gravel, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild and Giovanni Scelzi. Schuchart was eighth, Allen ninth and Zearfoss 13th.

Other races: A J Flick dominated the first two nights of the weekend in western PA, winning at Lernerville on Friday and Pittsburgh Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Kerry Madsen was the Knoxville, Iowa, winner Saturday.