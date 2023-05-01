Brenneman family of bowlers to share special moment

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

It will be a special night when Terry Brenneman, owner of Bowlers Supply, receives the 2023 Billiard and Bowling Institute of America's (BBIA) Industry Service Award during its annual conference in Birmingham, Alabama.

Brenneman is the 73th recipient of the award, which was first presented in 1954. Besides joining an elite group, Brenneman will have the distinction of receiving the award in front of his son, Andy, who is the president of BBIA.

It's the first time the organization's president will be able to see a family member receive the award. The conference runs this Sunday, May 7, through next Wednesday, May 11.

"I am proud of my father," Andy Brenneman said. "I've seen first-hand how he has devoted his entire life to the bowling industry."

"It's a prestigious honor because I respect so many people who have won the award," Terry Brenneman said. "I've looked up to and tried to emulate many of them."

Terry, 76, and Andy, 45, are stalwarts in the bowling business. Terry purchased Bowlers Supply in 1968, shortly after graduating from George Washington University with an accounting degree.

Andy started working in the business at age 14. He joined Bowlers Supply full-time in 1999 after graduating from Robert Morris University with a business degree.

Terry also owns three bowling centers — Colony Park North and Laser Alleys in York, as well as one in Pottstown.

He's delighted that Andy is part of the business and will lead Bowlers Supply into the future.

After almost 55 years in the business, Terry still says it's "never a burden to get up and go to work every day. I enjoy every facet of the business."

He has, however, scaled back on work. Although he enjoys spending time in Florida, he says he's eager to get back to work after a couple weeks off.

He has built a successful business enterprise through hard work, long hours, smart decisions and a commitment to learning.

"I've always had the drive to be like some people in the bowling industry I idolize," he said. "I looked at them and tried to emulate what they did."

Terry said his business background and employing a knowledgeable, experienced CPA firm are among the keys to his success. He also reads business publications, industry trade journals, listens to motivational tapes, attends conferences and networks with others.

Outside of business, a popular topic between Terry and Andy are Andy's daughters, Maddie and Kamryn.

Last year, Maddie and Kamryn Brenneman competed on the Central York High School boys' bowling team and won the Pennsylvania High School Championship. It was the first year Central fielded a bowling team.

This year, Maddie competed for Kutztown University and was named to the East Coast Conference All-Tournament team. She helped the Golden Bears to a third-place finish in the championship tournament.

Kamryn, a junior, placed eighth in the girls' singles competition at the Pennsylvania State High School Championships. Central finished fifth in the team tournament, and Kamryn was named to the all-tournament team.

"My dad and I are both super proud of their achievements," said Andy Brenneman, who was instrumental in forming the York-Adams high school league. "Last year was amazing. The girls have so many memorable experiences."

The Brennemans have forged a strong father-son business relationship and shared many successes. Being able to share the experience of the BBIA Service Industry Award will be another highlight for both of them.