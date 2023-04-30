Rain cancels most York-area racing for the weekend

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Almost the entire local racing slate was washed out last weekend by rain. Somehow Path Valley did manage to get their Saturday show in. Among the winners there were Sam Leonard in the wingless super sportsman, and Devin Friese in the Central Pa Legends series.

The World of Outlaws did race on Friday and Saturday. Friday at Tri City, Illinois, David Gravel drove to the win over Parker Price Miller. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished third, with Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet in the top five. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 13th and Brock Zearfoss 18th.

Saturday at Tri State, Indiana, USCA wingless kingpin Brady Bacon topped the Outlaws. Sheldon Haudenschild finished second, followed by Sweet, Macedo and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 11th, Schuchart 14th and Zearfoss 18th.