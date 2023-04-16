Rain washes out many Saturday races; Dewease takes 112th career win at Williams Grove

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

For The York Dispatch

Much of the Saturday racing slate in the local area was washed out by the heavy rainstorms that moved through the area that day. Lincoln, BAPS, Port Royal and Path Valley all fell victim to the rain. Hagerstown, after several weeks of problems, managed to get their show in the books on Saturday evening.

At Hagerstown, Justin Weaver topped the late model sportsman feature, while Drake Troutman was the Mid Atlantic modified winner. Keith Reed topped the pure stocks, and Jason Stoner was the semi-late winner.

Williams Grove: After several rough weeks to start the season Lance Dewease appears to be back on track. Friday at Williams Grove, Dewease drove to his 112th career win there, taking home the $5,500 top prize.

While Dewease started from the pole position and was credited with leading every lap of the nonstop event, he didn’t really have an easy time of things. Danny Dietrich started alongside Dewease and challenged for almost all of the 8 minutes;15.459 seconds it took to run the event. Several times Dietrich appeared to take the lead, but each time Dewease fought back to lead at the line. Freddie Rahmer was credited with third after Devon Borden was moved back two spots for a jump on the initial start. Kyle Reinhardt and Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Austin Bishop, T J Stutts, Dylan Cisney, Lucas Wolfe and Steve Buckwalter.

Alex Bright led all 20 laps to top the USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint car feature. Bright’s win was his third in the last three USAC events at the Grove. Arch rival Briggs Danner closed at the end and made a last lap attempt at the lead, but Danner had to settle for second. Bobby Butler, Christian Bruno and Steven Snyder Jr completed the top five.

Etters’ Logan Spahr raced to the victory in the PASS 305 sprint car feature. Spahr led all 20 laps from his fourth starting spot, taking the lead with a bold two car pass off the first turn on the opening lap. Seth Shnoke finished second, with Timmy Bittner, Ken Duke Jr and Etters’ Austin Reed in the top five.

Bedford: Matt Cosner won Friday’s super late model feature at Bedford. Cosner’s win came over Kyle Lee, with Drake Troutman, Justin Weaver and Alex Freeze in the top five. Drake Troutman was the modified winner.

All Stars: The All Star sprint series opened it’s point season with a two-day show at Attica, Ohio, over the weekend. On Friday, Attica racer Craig Montz scored the big win over Zeb Wise, with Hunter Schuerenberg, local racer Brent Marks and Parker Price Miller in the top five.

On Saturday, Marks put on a show, coming from the 20th starting spot to take the lead from Wise off the final turn. Marks’ win came over Wise, with Tyler Courtney, Cale Thomas and Cap Henry in the top five.

World of Outlaws: The World of Outlaws two day show at Peavley, Missouri, turned into a one-day show when Saturday’s event was rained out. On Friday, defending series champion Brad Sweet raced to the victory over James McFadden. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was third, with Carson Macedo and Giovanni Scelzi completing the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 12th, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri 20th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 22nd.