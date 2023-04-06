'I don't know why': Red Lion searches for answers in 12-year-old's fatal shooting
York's Brenneman earns conference tournament honors in bowling

Barry Sparks
For The York Dispatch

Kutztown University freshman Madison Brenneman of York has been named to the 2023 East Coast Conference Women's Bowling Championship All-Tournament Team.

Brenneman, a Central York graduate, led the Golden Bears to a third-place finish at this year's championship tournament, which concluded March 26. Kutztown was the lone team to post a 5-0 record in qualifying matches. The team earned the second seed in the double-elimination, best-of-seven Baker format.

Madison Brenneman, of York, earned all-tournament honors at the East Coast Conference bowling championships, which concluded March 26.

After dropping the opening match to Molloy, Kutztown fought back to within a match of the championship before falling to Molloy again.

Brenneman posted the highest Baker frame average (19.82) for Kutztown. She also led the team with a 84.5% overall fill percentage, 54 strikes and a 78.7% makeable spare percentage across 110 frames.

A year ago, Brenneman helped lead Central York to the Pennsylvania state championship in its first official season as a program. The Panthers returned to the state tournament this year and posted a fifth-place finish. Brenneman's sister, Kathryn, also qualified for states as an individual.

Other bowlers named to the ECC All-Tournament Team include Paige Bartosz and Mollie Gizicki of Daemen and Samantha Strebel and Haley Youker of Mercyhurst.